The Water Club condominium sells for $1,950,000

The following residential real estate transactions took place between September 5 and September 9. A condominium in The Water Club at Longboat Key tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. Marvin and Stephanie Anzel, trustees, of Indian Wells, Calif., sold the Unit 904 condominium at 1281 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Marshall and Joan Cutler, of Longboat Key, for $1.95 million. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, four baths and 3,054 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1.34 million in 1999.

Longboat Shores

James Buchanan and Lea Mei, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 625 Buttonwood Drive to David Satnick and Monique Palladino Satnick, of New York City, for $840,000. Built in 1990, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,304 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $580,000 in 2013.

The Castillian

Bruce Agins, trustee, of New York City, sold the Unit 502 condominium at 4525 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gordon Mount, Paula Mount and Joyce Mount, trustees, of Ontario, Canada, for $700,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,398 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $190,000 in 1988.

Sleepy Lagoon Park

Charles and Concetta Emmanuele, of Bradenton, sold their home at 543 Juan Anasco Drive to Brian and Siu Yee Hicks, of Manchester, Md., for $580,000. Built in 1982, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,684 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $295,000 in 2000.

Longboat Beachcomber

Mary Louise Mercier, trustee, of Carlock, Ill., sold the Unit 502 condominium at 2721 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Beracah and Robin Miller, of Angola, Ind., for $515,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, one-and-a-half baths and 884 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $224,000 in 1997.

Windward Bay

Eileen and Brian Gillen, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit PH-5 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Gregory Groves and Angela Halliwill, of Winchester, Va., for $448,500. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $414,000 in 2015.

Lido Key

Lido Harbour

Carl and Carol Wetzig, of Colorado Springs, Colo., sold their Unit 7 condominium at 1900 Benjamin Franklin Drive to John Cosenza and Ernestine Claxton-Cosenza, of Ardsley, N.Y., for $333,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,088 square feet of living area. It last sold for $250,000 in 2009.