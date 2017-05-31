 Skip to main content
Your Town
Longboat Key Wednesday, May. 31, 2017 6 hours ago

Waitlist no more

Share
High school senior Alex Siegal got waitlisted to his dream school, but he didn't let that stop him from continuing to try to get in.
by: Katie Johns Staff Writer

When part-time Longboater and high school senior Alex Siegal was pushed to the waiting list for admission to Columbia University, he was bummed to say the least. But, he took matters into his own hands and made a humorous video to get the admission office’s attention. 

On the video, he demonstrates his disc golf prowess and his ability to fit in on campus. The bold move worked, and Siegal’s wish came true. He'll be a Columbia freshman this fall.

 

 

+Turtle Tracks

Week of May 21-27

                        2017        2016

Nests                 99            48

False Crawls    65             31

 

Total as of May 27

                        2017         2016

Nests                 157           89

False Crawls      125           80

Related Stories