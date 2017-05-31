Waitlist no more

High school senior Alex Siegal got waitlisted to his dream school, but he didn't let that stop him from continuing to try to get in.
When part-time Longboater and high school senior Alex Siegal was pushed to the waiting list for admission to Columbia University, he was bummed to say the least. But, he took matters into his own hands and made a humorous video to get the admission office’s attention.
On the video, he demonstrates his disc golf prowess and his ability to fit in on campus. The bold move worked, and Siegal’s wish came true. He'll be a Columbia freshman this fall.
+Turtle Tracks
Week of May 21-27
2017 2016
Nests 99 48
False Crawls 65 31
Total as of May 27
2017 2016
Nests 157 89
False Crawls 125 80