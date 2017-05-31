Waitlist no more

When part-time Longboater and high school senior Alex Siegal was pushed to the waiting list for admission to Columbia University, he was bummed to say the least. But, he took matters into his own hands and made a humorous video to get the admission office’s attention.

On the video, he demonstrates his disc golf prowess and his ability to fit in on campus. The bold move worked, and Siegal’s wish came true. He'll be a Columbia freshman this fall.

+Turtle Tracks

Week of May 21-27

2017 2016

Nests 99 48

False Crawls 65 31

Total as of May 27

2017 2016

Nests 157 89

False Crawls 125 80