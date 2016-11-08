Vote secures future of new high school

Manatee County Public Schools will be able to move forward with construction of a new high school in Parrish, after voters renewed a 15-year, half-cent sales tax initiative Nov. 8. An existing half-cent sales tax is set to expire in December 2017.

“The importance is really $30 million a year, approximately,” Manatee County Schools spokesman Mike Barber said of the tax renewal. “It’s been in place since 2002 and it’s enabled us to build 11 new schools. Nowhere has that been more important than in East County. Growth continues there.”

The new high school is expected to alleviate overcrowding at Lakewood Ranch, Braden River and Palmetto high schools, in particular.

Sales tax revenues also will fund maintenance and repairs to the district’s 50 public schools, which have been deferred over the last five years due to lack of funding, Barber said. It also will help the school district improve and update technology.

Schools Superintendent Dr. Diana Greene called the tax renewal a “big win for the children of Manatee County.”

“I feel like a Cubs fan right now and we just won the World Series,” she said. “What a great way to bring a win to our students and community. I want to personally thank the people of Manatee County for supporting our schools, and say to the people who did not vote for this referendum that we are determined to earn your trust.”

Barber said the school district has seen steady growth of about 900 students per year since about 2010.

Although the existing half-penny sales tax will not expire until late 2017, the school district wanted to secure the renewal ahead of when it is needed.