Visit Sarasota, Visit Florida maintain partnership

In the wake of new, state-approved regulations governing Visit Florida, a dozen local tourism groups — including ones in Tampa, Miami and Orlando — have ended advertising partnerships with the state tourism agency.

One group that didn’t break up with Visit Florida? Visit Sarasota.

Visit Sarasota President Virginia Haley said those tourism groups didn’t permanently end their partnership with Visit Florida. Instead, they’re waiting to get more information on how the new regulations will affect local tourism agencies.

Specifically, Haley said, groups are concerned about disclosure requirements that include mandates to provide information about things like board member salaries and the expenditure of privately donated funds. This isn’t an issue for Visit Sarasota, because the group voluntarily operates in compliance with state public records laws.

“For us, to comply is what we were doing already,” Haley said.

Earlier this year, Haley voiced opposition to a proposed state House of Representatives bill to eliminate funding for Visit Florida. Haley said the continued strength of Visit Florida is important for local tourism agencies to succeed. Although Visit Sarasota has a promotional budget of nearly $7 million, she said Visit Florida lays the groundwork to lure visitors to the state.

“We can’t hope to compete by ourselves against California, Michigan, New York — all these other destinations with a powerful voice,” Haley said. “We need that power of Visit Florida.”