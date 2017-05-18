Vineyard Vines joins Mall at UTC lineup

The Mall at University Town Center this fall will welcome a new tenant — vineyard vines— to its mix.

It is the brand's first Sarasota location.

“Exceptional retailers and experiences are what make The Mall at UTC the go-to shopping and dining destination,” said Jeramy Burkinshaw, general manager for the shopping center, in a statement. “With stores as unique as their brand, vineyard vines is sure to resonate with our customers and will further complement our contemporary retail mix.”

The brand, with its signature pink whale, is best known for its whimsical neckties and smiling pink whales.

The 3,451 sq. ft. store will be located on the center’s upper level near Grand Court.

The mall is located at the southwest corner of University Parkway and Interstate 75.