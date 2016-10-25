Village Association to discuss merger with Chamber of Commerce

According to the agenda for their Nov. 1 meeting, Siesta Key Village Association members will be discussing dissolving their organization and merging with the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce at the end of the year.

SKVA Treasurer Roz Hyman said the agenda issue will be a discussion and no decision has yet been made.

According to the agenda, all remaining SKVA funds would be reallocated to the chamber’s general fund, with at least $40,000 to be go into to the Chamber’s operating budget.

In addition, all SKVA members who are not currently members of the Siesta Key Chamber of Commerce would be grandfathered into chamber membership by March 31, 2017.

SKVA President and Chamber Chairman Mark Smith declined to offer comment until the SKVA’s meeting on Tuesday. Chamber staff also declined to comment on the proposal.