Vehicles to drive diverging diamond traffic pattern this weekend

The new traffic pattern for University Parkway at Interstate 75 soon will go into effect.

The Florida Department of Transportation today announced the diverging diamond traffic pattern will be implemented May 21.

There will be temporary detours May 17 and May 18 for roadwork on University Parkway.

Then, starting at 10 p.m. May 20, construction crews will implement a temporary detour route on University Parkway at the I-75/University Parkway interchange at night/overnight until 7 a.m. May 21 while crews prepare University Parkway for the implementation of the diverging diamond traffic pattern.

Single and double lane closures are also in place on the I-75 southbound off-ramp and the I-75 northbound off-ramp.

Motorists traveling east on University Parkway (west of I-75) wishing to travel east through the interchange will be directed to travel south on I-75, exit at Fruitville Road/Exit 210, enter northbound I-75 and exit at University Parkway (Exit 213).

Motorists traveling south on I-75 wishing to travel east on University Parkway will be directed to exit at Fruitville Road/Exit 210 (south of the closure), enter northbound I-75, and exit at University Parkway (Exit 213).

Motorists traveling west on University Parkway (east of I-75) wishing to travel west through the interchange are directed to travel north on I-75, exit at westbound SR 70/Exit 217B, enter southbound I-75, and exit at University Parkway/Exit 213.

Motorists traveling north on I-75 wishing to travel west on University Parkway are directed to exit at westbound SR 70/Exit 217B (north of the closure), enter southbound I-75, and exit at University Parkway/Exit 213, a Florida Department of Transportation release states.

The traffic pattern on University Parkway at the I-75/University Parkway interchange is changing to a diverging diamond interchange that initially includes five westbound lanes and five eastbound lanes.

Westbound traffic shifts from the north side of University Parkway to the south side and as eastbound traffic diverts from the south side of University Parkway to the north side. Motorists wishing to enter the interstate would stay in the left two lanes.

Drivers should follow signage and lane striping.

Improvements being made as part of this project consist of constructing a diverging diamond interchange, adding an auxiliary lane on northbound and southbound I-75, constructing new bridges on I-75 over University Parkway, widening of University Parkway, widening of I-75 bridges over Errie Creek and Foley Creek, realignment of on-ramps and off-ramps at I-75/University Parkway, addition of ponds, drainage improvements, new lighting and signalization, construction of a noise wall on the west side of I-75, sidewalks, bike lanes, and pedestrian walkways.

Total project completion by contractor Prince Contracting LLC is estimated for fall 2017.