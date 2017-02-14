Vehicle strikes bicyclist on Longboat Key roadway

A vehicle struck a bicyclist near the 2200 block of Gulf of Mexico Drive this afternoon.

Witnesses reported that the vehicle and the bicyclist were both traveling northbound when the vehicle veered off the road and struck the bicyclist, according to Longboat Key Deputy Police Chief Frank Rubino.

The bicyclist was taken to the hospital for injuries.

The northbound lane of Gulf of Mexico Drive has been closed because of the accident, forcing northbound traffic into the center lane.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.