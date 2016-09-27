Vacation ends with evidence of trespasser party in Longboat Key

A Longboat Key homeowner returning from vacation found two bottles of booze, underwear and an empty Cool Whip can in her residence in the 6000 block of Gulfside Road, according to a police report.

The victim reported what appeared to be a break-in at 3:34 p.m. Sept. 19, according to the Longboat Key Police Department.

The following evidence was collected:

• Full bottle of Malibu rum.

• Pink plastic drinking cup.

• Partially full liter of Ciroc vodka.

• Black men’s Hanes underwear.

• Blue, and red and white I-Zod shirts.

• Three used towels.

• Black glasses case.

• Empty Cool Whip can.

• Open box of Smuckers Uncrustables.

The guest bed had been slept on and the downstairs bathroom was used, according to the report.

The victim said her blue blanket and pillow had been moved and a pair of her sweatpants and a sweatshirt had been left on a chair after being moved from her dresser drawer.

Nothing appeared to have been stolen, according to the victim. The initial burglary charge was revised to trespassing.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is processing the evidence. Case closed.