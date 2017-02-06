USA Ultimate Nationals heading to Lakewood Ranch

USA Ultimate, the national governing body for the sport of ultimate frisbee in the United States, announced that the 2017 Ultimate National Championships will be held at Premier Sports Campus at Lakewood Ranch on Oct. 19-22.

The championships were previously held in Sarasota from 2000-2012, and in Frisco, Texas, from 2013-2016.

The event will be co-hosted by the Sarasota County Sports Commission and Tampa Bay Ultimate.

"We are thrilled that USA Ultimate has chosen to bring the National Championships back to Sarasota," said Rob Wells, the director of sports at the Sarasota County Sports Commission. "We look forward to once again welcoming all the players and fans."

The championships will have three divisions: Men's, Women's and Mixed.

"Knowing the popularity and history of Sarasota with our club division athletes and teams, USA Ultimate is excited to be returning this fall," USA Ultimate CEO Tom Crawford said. "We’re looking forward to co-hosting the event at an entirely new, world-class venue with an excellent infrastructure and working alongside a new partner in Tampa Bay Ultimate. We’re also honored to again have the support of longtime friends at the Sarasota County Sports Commission, who worked tirelessly to bring back the National Championships."