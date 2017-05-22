USA Triathlon announces Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon Festival schedule

USA Triathlon has announced the schedule for the Sarasota-Bradenton Triathlon Festival, to be held Oct. 7-8 at Nathan Benderson Park and hosted by Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Associates, Inc., (SANCA).

The festival's headlining event will be the International Triathlon Union World Cup competition, which will also serve as USA Triathlon’s Elite National Championships. The women’s ITU World Cup race is set for Oct. 7, with the men following on Oct. 8.

A paratriathlon World Cup, also set for Oct. 8, will feature a sprint-distance course covering a 750m swim, 18k bike and 5k run.

An Age Group Draft-Legal Sprint Triathlon World Qualifier will be held on Oct. 7, featuring a 750m swim, 18k bike and 5k run. Top finishers in each division will qualify to represent Team USA at the 2018 ITU Age Group Sprint World Championships in Gold Coast, Australia.

An age group open triathlon will close out the weekend.

“USA Triathlon is excited to partner with SANCA to host two days of high-energy, fast-paced racing at Nathan Benderson Park,” said Brian D’Amico, USA Triathlon's National Events Director, in a release. “We look forward to showcasing some of the world’s fastest triathletes and paratriathletes in the ITU World Cup events, while offering age-group competition throughout the weekend.”

Registration is now open for age-group races. Athletes must be at least 15 years old by Dec. 31, 2017, to participate in age-group races.

To register or for more information, visit usatriathlon.org/2017sbtrifest.