UPDATE: Suspect in East County bank robbery identified

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect in the robbery of the Fidelity Bank at 3005 53rd Ave., E., Bradenton on Tuesday.

Detectives have issued an arrest warrant for armed robbery for Timothy Steven Smith, 2106 26th Ave. E., Bradenton. Smith also is a suspect in an armed robbery at a Sarasota Walgreens on Wednesday night. He is described as being 5-foot-10, 200 pounds with salt and pepper hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Smith's whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.

Fidelity Bank was robbed Tuesday when, according to witnesses, a man entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding money. He took an undisclosed amount of money and fled. An implied weapon was not seen.

Apparently, he had not planned for a getaway vehicle. After taking the money, he crossed the street to the Race Trac gas station and started asking people for a ride. It was believed he picked up a ride from someone driving a red, four-door car.

The suspect was wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants and sunglasses. The back of the shirt was identified as saying "Manson Roofing." According to the Sheriff's Department, the suspect has no affiliation with the company.