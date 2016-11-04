The Sarasota Police Department has lifted the lockdowns at Sarasota High School, Alta Vista Elementary and Suncoast School for Innovative Studies as of 11:15 a.m.

Earlier: The Sarasota Police Department is currently investigating a vehicle burglary, while Sarasota High School, Alta Vista Elementary and Suncoast School for Innovative Studies remain locked down as of 10:30 a.m.

Two suspects allegedly stole a firearm from an unlocked vehicle at the nearby Sarasota Ford this morning, according to SPD spokeswoman Genevieve Judge.

All students are safe, and more information will be released as it becomes available.