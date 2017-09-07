Siesta Key resident Ann Logan is prepared to weather the storm — whether she's in her own home or evacuates to a friend's.

As a full-time Sarasota resident since 2004 who bought her home on Siesta Key in the 1990s, Logan said she’s not planning to leave the Key unless county officials call for an evacuation.

Siesta Key is entirely in Evacuation Zone A, like all of Sarasota County’s barrier islands, which are part of a Friday morning order for a voluntary evacuation. Also included: mobile homes and low-lying areas.

When asked if she would consider leaving even if the evacuation is just voluntary, rather than mandatory, Logan, 66, said “absolutely.”

“It certainly is prudent if it’s needed, so it depends on what is said,” Logan said. “And it depends a lot on what they’re predicting.”

The most recent update from county officials said Sarasota could feel Irma’s effects on Sunday or into Monday.

Logan said it’s just a waiting game for her, and paying attention to what officials have to say.

“I wait to see what things I have to do, and if it says it coming our way, I’ll just bail right away. And if it’s something that we can ride out, we’ll ride it out.”

Prep work

Reports of Irma started making headlines over Labor Day weekend, and by Tuesday many Sarasota residents were preparing.

At Morton’s Market on Siesta Key, like many grocery stores around the state, water has been in high demand. The store ran out of water two days in a row, and continues to try to truck it in.

“People are looking for water,” he said. “They’re taking pretty much anything we have.”

Logan said by this point, she has a routine.

“I bought water, and I bought batteries, and I filled my hurricane supply box which has things like Tylenol,” she said. “I get my valuables together in case I have to leave and take them with me, throw a couple of sleeping bags in the car.”

Morton, who has lived in Florida his whole life, and has seen many hurricanes come and go.

“I see it edging a little further and further east,” he said. “The less my anxiety is as it goes.”

The latest forecasts have Irma making landfall in south Florida, then pushing up the middle of the state. A hurricane watch extends from Anna Maria Island around the tip of Florida and through the Keys back up the east coast to Sebastian Inlet. A hurricane warning extends from Bonita Beach to Jupiter Inlet.

For Logan, now knowing is the most difficult part of preparing.

“I think it’s going to be a dangerous storm, and I think it’s just one of caution,” Logan said. “I think the hardest thing for everyone is the anticipation.”