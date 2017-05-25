The lockdown of the Braden River Elementary and Middle schools at approximately 8:20 a.m. Thursday was due to a miscommunication, according to administrators of the schools.

An eighth-grade U.S. history teacher, who wasn't identified by the middle school, planned to bring a Civil War replica rifle to his class for a presentation. The teacher had notified Braden River Resource Officer Carl McClellan about the project, but hadn't told other administrators he was bring it in Thursday, as is required.

The schools were locked down for about 30 minutes, according to Braden River Middle School Principal Randall Petrilla.

"A parent who was dropping off their child over at Braden River Elementary School saw him take the rifle replica out of his car and bring it onto campus," Petrilla said. "The parent then called law enforcement, who then called [administration] and the school immediately went into a lockdown."

The Civil War rifle was a replica that does not hold ammunition.

Standard procedure for bringing such a prop on campus begins with the teacher notifying administration. The principal then notifies the resource office on campus and both parties make sure they know the day the prop will be used.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office did complete a sweep of the classrooms and hallways at the middle school Thursday.

Petrilla explained the miscommunication to the students.

"Our number one concern here at Braden River Middle is safety," Petrilla said. "People in our community need to know that we want to have the safest learning environment that we possibly can. "