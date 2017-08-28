Update: Man found dead in Sara Palms neighborhood

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in the 6900 block of 44th Court East, in the Sara Palms neighborhood.

A report states that a 61-year-old-male, Greg E Morovits, was found face down in the roadway just before 11 p.m. Aug. 27. The road was about 6 inches under water due to the recent rain, and the victim’s wheelchair was tipped over in the roadway, as well.

The victim has been homeless for the last several years and detectives have been unable to contact family. The investigation continues as the cause of death is pending from the Medical Examiner.

Deputies and paramedics arrived and began life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased, the report states.