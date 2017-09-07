Update: Longboat under hurricane watch, voluntary evacuation order

The Longboat Key Commission unanimously approved a request from emergency personnel to declare a state of emergency for the island ahead of Hurricane Irene. Early Friday morning, Sarasota County enacted a voluntary evacuation order for the barrier islands.

The state of emergency is a formal declaration that allows easier coordination with state and federal emergency agencies, said Longboat Key Fire and Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi. It will have little direct effect on Longboat residents but will assist local recovery efforts if necessary.

On Thursday, Manatee County called a voluntary evacuation. Unlike a mandatory evacuation, a voluntary evacuation does not set in motion the island's re-entry protocol. Speaking a the Longboat Key Commission meeting Thursday, Town Manager Dave Bullock said the counties are working together on a decision to call the mandatory evacuation. Should they call a mandatory evacuation, re-entry would be conducted through a tiered system that requires proof of residency to return.

Should residents decide to leave, Dezzi cautioned that northbound interstates were already jammed as of Wednesday morning and encouraged all evacuating residents to find an inland, nearby location for shelter.

“You don’t have to go to Georgia or Tennessee or some place,” Dezzi said. “There are safe places around here.”

The two counties also declared a state of emergency on Thursday. The latest forecasts have Irma making landfall in south Florida, then pushing up the middle of the state. A hurricane watch extends from Anna Maria Island around the tip of Florida and through the Keys back up the east coast to Sebastian Inlet. A hurricane warning extends from Bonita Beach to Jupiter Inlet.

Dezzi cautioned that planning is based on a predicted turn of Irma. If that turn is delayed or isn't as sharp as forecast, the gulf coast could still be vulnerable to more severe weather.

“Once it makes the northerly turn that will help us understand where it’s going,” Dezzi said. “The quicker it turns the better off we are.”

Emergency personnel are keeping all vehicles on the island for now, but they are preparing to relocate if the storm shifts. Town officials will meet with other Sarasota, Manatee and regional officials for another update meeting at 11 a.m. Friday.

As first responders wait and watch for Irma, Dezzi said his department has been inundated with calls, many from part-time residents out of state, asking about the island. Fire and rescue officials are asking all residents on Longboat to monitor the storm, and stock up on water, non-perishable foods and gasoline. Island residents may also pick up sandbags at the Broadway Street beach access.

Ahead of the storm, local grocery and hardware stores have seen increased traffic. Sarasota and Manatee County schools are cancelled Friday, and town government offices are closed. Several island churches have also cancelled services Sunday, when the brunt of the storm is expected.

As for Longboat Key resorts, some are seeing cancellations, such as Casa Del Mar, the Resort at Longboat Key Club and Zota Beach Resort.

“At this time we are not seeing any significant increase in reservations due to the storm. We experienced a number of cancellations, which was expected. Over the next couple days I anticipate more people will be looking for rooms as they finalize their plans," a statement from Sandra Rios, director of marketing and communications for The Resort at Longboat Key Club and Zota said.

The Diplomat Beach Resort posted to their Facebook page around 2 p.m. Sept. 7 saying they would be closing at 5 p.m. until further notice.

"As of Thursday, 9/7 at 5:00 p.m. we are closed until further notice due to Hurricane Irma," the post said. "We will have no access to our phones or computers, nor will we have any staff available to assist you. Our apologies for the inconvenience! We wish the best to all our fellow Floridians, stay safe!"