UPDATE: Joe Biden to stump for Clinton in Sarasota

Vice President Joe Biden will stop in north Sarasota Monday, to campaign for Hillary Clinton.

Doors for the event will open at 2:30 p.m. at the R.L. Taylor Community Complex, which is located at 1845 34th Street, near the intersection of U.S. 301 and Myrtle Street.

“Join us to welcome Vice President Joe Biden to Sarasota where he will discuss Hillary Clinton's vision for an America that is stronger together and an economy that works for everyone, not just those at the top,” the event description reads.

Earlier: The time and place haven’t been announced, but Vice President Joe Biden will make a stop in Sarasota Monday, Oct. 3.

Biden will be in town to campaign for Hillary Clinton. Click here to register for the details when they are released.

