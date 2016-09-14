UPDATE: Big Cat Habitat clears tigon to be viewed by public

Now that Rhaja, the rare tigon adopted by Big Cat Habitat of Sarasota, has passed through his brief quarantine, the public is getting an up-close look at the cat that is a cross between a female lion and a male tiger.

Big Cat Habitat personnel will assess how Rhaja interacts with other cats before deciding how to best house him.

Less than 100 tigons are believed to be living world-wide and Big Cat Habitat was able to provide a home for Rhaja when he was given up by another sanctuary in Florida that no longer could care for him.

The 7-year-old tigon now has a permanent home at Big Cat Habitat, according to Big Cat Habitat's Kay Rosaire.

"We’ll also see how he responds to the other big cats, which will help us determine the best housing for him,” Rosaire said in a release.