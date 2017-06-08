University Park offers summer junior golf camps

University Park Country Club is offering a series of four-day junior golf camps this summer.

Open to junior golfers ages 6-16, club members and non-members, the four-day camps include golf instruction, games and daily prizes. All aspects of golf will be covered, including the full swing, putting, chipping, safety, rules and etiquette.

Campers will also receive healthy snacks, drinks, daily prizes, lunch on Friday, plus one free 18-hole round of golf when accompanied by a full paying adult after 2 p.m.

The camps will be taught by former South African Open champion and assistant golf professional Clinton Whitelaw.

The camp dates are as follows, running Monday-Wednesday and Friday for each session:

- June 12-14 and 16

- June 26-28 and 30

- July 10-12 and 14

- July 24-26 and 28

Camp runs from 9-11 a.m. from Monday-Wednesday, and from 9-11:30 a.m. on Friday. Cost per four-day session is $140 per camper. Advanced registration is required, and space is limited.

For more information or to register, visit the University Park Pro Shop in person or call 355-3888, ext. 236.