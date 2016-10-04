University Park Country Club to host weekly October golf clinics

University Park Country Club announced it will be hosting weekly golf clinics this month to get local players primed for peak golf season.

At the clinics, participants will have the opportunity to learn from real professionals, including Assistant Golf Pro Clinton Whitelaw, who played on the European Tour and won the South African Open, and Sue Ertl, who played on the LPGA Tour and is the Head Teaching Professional at University Park. Ertl was also inducted into both the Women's Collegiate Golf Hall of Fame and the Michigan Golf Hall of Fame.

The clinics are open to both members and non-members, and will cost $25 per person, per clinic.

Men's clinics

Held on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 11: Chipping — drills and techniques.

Oct. 18: Back to Basics — swing check-up.

Oct. 25: Putting — tips and tricks to sink more putts.

Women's clinics

Held on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Oct. 12: Chipping — drills and techniques.

Oct. 19: Back to Basics — swing check-up.

Oct. 26: Putting — tips and tricks to sink more putts.

Registration

Advanced registration is required for these clinics, and space is limited. People interested in registering can call 941-355-3888 or they can register in person at the pro shop. Additional questions can be sent to Clinton Whitelaw at [email protected].