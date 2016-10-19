Uber, Lyft aim to suppress Sarasota Airport trip logs

Uber has temporarily blocked a public records request from Florida Sen. Bill Galvano regarding pick-up-and-drop-off numbers from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport. Now Lyft, a competing rideshare company, is hoping to do the same.

The two firms, which have contracts with SRQ Airport, have cited trade secret information in the requested data as a reason the numbers should be exempt from Florida’s Sunshine Law. On Oct. 14, 12th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Brian Iten granted a temporary injunction against releasing Uber’s records.

“Raiser (a subsidiary of Uber) has demonstrated that it would be difficult, if not impossible, to ascertain the precise amount of legal damages that would result from the distribution of its trade secret information to competitors in the market,” Iten wrote in the order.

Lyft filed a motion for a temporary inunction three days later.

“The injunctive relief sought will not negatively impact public interest,” according to the motion filed by Lyft attorney Andrew Kemp-Gerstel. “Disclosure of Trip Information is not in the public interest as noted by the Florida Legislature, which explained that protecting of trade secrets and other confidential and proprietary information is of paramount importance.”

Galvano in newspaper columns this week vowed to enact a uniform set of ridesharing rules for the entire state.