Two injured in Bradenton crash

A single-vehicle crash within the Tara Development has left two individuals hospitalized.

A Florida Highway Patrol report released today states 35-year-old Adam Pitre, of Bradenton, and his passenger, Jessica McCracken, 35, of Seminole, sustained critical and serious injuries, respectively.

The accident occurred at 8:21 p.m. May 31. The report states Pitre was driving his 2016 Cadillac southbound on Tara Boulevard, just south of the intersection with Strand Circle. At that location, Tara Boulevard began to curve and as Pitre was negotiating the curve, Pitre failed to negotiate the curve correctly, causing his vehicle to strike a curb and rotate in a counter clockwise direction.

His vehicle slid across the right shoulder of the roadway until it struck a tree. The force of the collision caused the car to rock sideways and hit the tree again.