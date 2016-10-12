Turtle takeover

Loggerhead turtles ran the Longboat Key Club's social media accounts to raise turtle awareness.
These loggerheads at the Resort at Longboat Key Club took over the resort’s social media Sept. 24-30 to raise awareness of the turtles that call Longboat home.
From golfing to trying out tennis, the turtles had a busy week. Each time they posted on social media, the turtles also shared turtle trivia. (Did you know that turtle eggs look like golf balls?)
The turtles ended their social-media filled week with some massages in the spa.