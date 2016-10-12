Turtle takeover

These loggerheads at the Resort at Longboat Key Club took over the resort’s social media Sept. 24-30 to raise awareness of the turtles that call Longboat home.

From golfing to trying out tennis, the turtles had a busy week. Each time they posted on social media, the turtles also shared turtle trivia. (Did you know that turtle eggs look like golf balls?)

The turtles ended their social-media filled week with some massages in the spa.