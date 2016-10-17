Truck drives off of Coon Key Bridge

UPDATE: The westbound lanes of the Coon Key Bridge will close at approximately 2 p.m. so crews can remove the truck from the water, the Sarasota Police Department announced.

PREVIOUSLY: Authorities are responding to a single-vehicle accident at the Coon Key Bridge after a truck drove over the westbound lanes and into the water this morning.

The driver of the box truck is safe, according to a Sarasota Police Department press release. Officers are directing westbound traffic over the bridge and investigating how to remove the truck from the water.

Although no roads are closed, the police department advised motorists to find an alternate route if possible.