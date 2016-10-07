Trader Joe’s loses power as Hurricane Matthew passes

Trader Joe’s on South Tamiami Trail is one of several stores that have lost power in Sarasota County, as Hurricane Matthew passes along the east coast of Florida.

“It went out a little bit before 7 a.m.,” said crew member Christy Tozzo. “We haven’t really heard any updates.”

Trader Joe’s staff members were waiting outside drinking coffee this morning, as Florida Power & Light crews worked across the South Trail from the grocery store. Tozzo said Mattress Firm, Vitamin Shoppe and Bath and Racquet Fitness Club are all without power as well, while Chili’s Bar & Grill and Lox ’n Egg Bread Company do have electricity.

According to the FPL Power Tracker, there are 130 of the utility’s 259,900 customers without power.

A recorded message from Bath & Racquet states that FPL was unable to give a time estimate on when power will be restored.

According to the latest storm track from the National Weather Service, Hurricane Matthew is currently passing Cape Canaveral, with a track slated to take the storm along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina and potentially loop back toward the Caribbean Sea. The NWS has lifted the tropical storm watch previously in effect in Sarasota County.