Town to consider $25,000 code enforcement settlement

Two months after the Longboat Key Town Commission upheld a $49,100 code enforcement fine for a Country Club Shores homeowner, representatives of Randy Mann will return with a $25,000 settlement offer.

IF YOU GO What: Longboat Key Town Commission meeting

When: 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9

Where: Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road, Longboat

At tonight’s meeting, town commissioners will hear a request from Mann’s attorney Morgan Bentley to settle liens on 549 Hornblower Lane.

Mann accrued the record fine for three code violations that occurred over periods ranging from 160 to 219 days. The Code Enforcement Board recommended the fine be upheld in October.

Violations included:

• A deteriorating, rusty fence. A $100 fine per day was imposed June 8, 2015, after no response to notices.

• Roof and drainage issues. A $100 fine per day was imposed June 8, 2015, after no response received.

• Unsound stairs. Daily fine of $50 imposed Nov. 16, 2015, after no response.