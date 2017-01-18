Town to consider buying Amore property

This year, Longboat Key might lose a popular gathering place for island residents. But it would gain another two acres for what the town hopes to be a new hub of activity.

IF YOU GO What: Longboat Key Town Commission

When: 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23

Where: Town Hall, 501 Bay Isles Road, Longboat

Town Commissioners during a workshop and special meeting Monday will consider spending $2.2 million to buy Amore from investor Howard Rooks. The property, which sits next to 2.8 acres the town already owns, would become part of the Longboat Key Center for Arts, Culture and Education.

“Frankly, I’m really, really sad about selling it, because I love the building so much and we’ve built such a heck of a fine client base,” said Rooks. “But we all know what its like in the middle of summer and restaurants are tough there.”

In December, the Town Commission extended a memorandum of understanding with Ringling College of Art and Design calling for the school to conduct an architectural program to identify functions and costs for the current 2.8 acres.

If Longboat does acquire the property, it would provide the cultural center with more parking and open space, and create new opportunites for outdoor venues, said Town Manager Dave Bullock in a memo to commissioners.

The town would tap into the $2.7 million in its land acquisition and improvement fund, which draws its revenue from development fees, for the purchase.

Amore has been operating out of the building at 555 Bay Isles Parkway since 2014, after it sat vacant for seven years following the departure of Mattison’s Steakhouse. Rooks originally partnered with chef Andrea Bozzolo at the restaurant, but hired chef Angel Torres in October after Bozzolo left to focus on his other area eatery.

Although he gave his staff the news Tuesday, Rooks said he won’t look for another buyer if the town passes on the offer. Still, he hopes to find another option for his staff if town commissioners agree on the sale.

“It’s been a fun experience,” Rooks said. “But I also realize that nothing lasts forever, and if the town does buy the building then if I can find another good location I’ll just move the restaurant and keep the same staff.”