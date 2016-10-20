Tower Residences unit sells for $2.9 million

A condominium in The Tower Residences tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. J. Richard and Cornella Matson, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1201 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Richard and Clare Segall, of Sarasota, for $2.9 million. Built in 2003, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,751 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.6 million in 2006.

TOP SALES



SIESTA KEY: $960,000

Crystal Sands

Margaret Higginbotham, trustee, of Delaware, Ohio, sold the Unit 903 condominium at 6300 Midnight Pass Road to Crystal Sands 903 LLC for $960,000. Built in 1970, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,240 square feet of living area.

PALMER RANCH: $525,000

Prestancia

Carolyn Gatward, trustee, of Ann Arbor, Mich., sold the home at 3633 Boca Pointe Drive to Randall Simard and Tracy Garcia, of Sarasota, for $525,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,491 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $385,000 in 1997.

OSPREY: $1.4 million

Oaks

Peter and Roberta Rowan, of Osprey, sold their home at 296 Osprey Point Drive to Adam and Idil Greenberg, of Osprey, for $1.4 million. Built in 2001, it has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 7,092 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $1,862,500 in 2004.

NOKOMIS: $750,000

Mission Estates

Shane and Diane Platt, of Sarasota, sold their home at 618 Capistrano Drive to Randal Gore, of Nokomis, for $750,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 3,161 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $670,000 in 2005.



SARASOTA

Oyster Bay Estates

Corinne Fallacaro, of Sarasota, sold her home at 1304 N. Lake Shore Drive to Karen Long, trustee, of Cape Coral, for $2.4 million. Built in 1958, it has four bedrooms, five baths, a pool and 4,255 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2,165,000 in 2006.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 1013 condominium at 1302 Tamiami Trail to Burton Bogelt and Suzanne Borgelt, of Sarasota, for $1,098,000. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $835,000 in 2010.

Condominium on the Bay

David Kotok, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the Unit 1212 condominium at 988 Blvd. of the Arts to Rhonda Brown and Ysidore Perez, of Rochester, N.Y., for $826,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,729 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $575,000 in 2013.

Alinari

David and Susan Payne sold their Unit PH-1701 condominium at 800 N. Tamiami Trail to Lynn Wentworth, of Sarasota, for $760,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,830 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $555,000 in 2013.

Fifth Way

Daniel and Judith Ball, of Sarasota, sold three properties at 1374, 1370 and 1364 Fifth Way to The Risdon LLC for $700,000. All the prosperities were built in 1920 and have one bedroom, one bath. The property at 1374 has 672 square feet of living area, the property at 1370 has 700 square feet of living area and the property at 1364 has 472 square feet of living area. They previously sold for $70,000 in 1997.

San Remo Estates

Mary Dailey, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3711 Tangier Terrace to Thomas Zenovic and Gail Mason, of Mahwah, N.J., for $615,000. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,135 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,000 in 2011.

Palm Place

Michael and Susan McCarty, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 301 condominium at 755 S. Palm Ave. to Gregory and Anne Cooney, of Sarasota, for $550,000. Built in 1983, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,421 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $360,000 in 2003.

Phillippi Shores

John and Jodie Klein, of Kaaawa, Hawaii, sold their home at 5116 Admiral Place to John and Betty Sarjeant and Tammarra Sarjeant, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,243 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $138,000 in 1984.

La Linda Terrace

Steven Saltzberg sold the home at 2175 Hawthorne St. to Andrew Alvarez IV and Elizabeth Critchfield, of Sarasota, for $515,000. Built in 2015, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 2,356 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $445,200 in 2015.

Burns Court

Deborah Anderson, trustee, sold the home at 436 Burns Court to Kimberly McDaniel Jennifer Riefle, of Sarasota, for $452,000. Built in 1926, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,029 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2000.

One Watergate

Judith Miller, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 3-D condominium at 1111 N. Gulfstream Ave. to Joseph and Rosalina Birmingham, of Rockwell, Texas, for $437,500. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,736 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $110,000 in 1995.

The Landings Treehouse

Stanislaus Grabarek and Julia Eisele sold their Unit 50 condominium at 1456 Landings Circle to Alexandra Barcomb, of Sarasota, for $410,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,048 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $227,500 in 2000.

Forest Lakes Country Club Estates

Pelican Development Properties LLC sold the home at 3396 Espanola Drive to Result’s Inc. for $400,000. Built in 1968, it has four bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,086 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $237,500 in 2015.

Sarasota-Venice Co.

Samuel Chavers Jr., of Sarasota, sold his home at 5433 Ruby Lane to Kristopher and Brittany Stevenson, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,339 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $329,000 in 2005.



Martin and Heidi Dahlborg, of Bradenton, sold their home at to Ralph Tripp and Debora Scholz-Tripp, of Sarasota, for $330,000. Built in 1979, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 1,808 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2013.

Phillippi Gardens

Ian and Kayla Shannon sold their home at 2646 Britannia Road to Karen Meyer, of Sarasota, for $356,000. Built in 1969, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,973 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $215,000 in 2010.



Lillian Lombardo, of Sarasota, sold her home at 5751 Savannah Drive to Thomas and Stacey Dailey, of Sarasota, for $220,000. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,683 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $21,000 in 1969.

South Gate

Donald and Donna Spencer, of Sarasota, sold their home at 3529 Jaffa Drive to Chad and Michelle Spencer, of Sarasota, for $350,000. Built in 1957, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,136 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in April.



Daniel Lawrence, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2120 Tuttle Terrace to Allison Brown, of Sarasota, for $313,000. Built in 1958, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,619 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $130,000 in 1999.



John Hankinson, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 2217 Valencia Drive to Todd and Karen Atkins, of Sarasota, for $239,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,049 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $115,000 in 2001.



Michael Winter, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3068 Jennings Drive to Michael Lucido, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1969, it has four bedrooms, two baths and 1,798 square feet of living area.

Inwood Park

Edward Lamboley, of Sarasota, sold the home at 1842 Sixth St. to Robert Cummins, of Bradford, Pa., for $300,000. Built in 1940, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,098 square feet of living area.

Renaissance

Genevieve Glover, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 404 condominium at 750 N. Tamiami Trail to Steven Raymund, of St. Petersburg, and Lana Zub, of Sarasota, for $295,000. Built in 2001, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,200 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $265,000 in 2014.

Adams Heights

Fannie Mae sold the home at 740 47th St. to Alan Mann and Deborah Soffel, of Sarasota, for $291,000. Built in 1983, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,492 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $194,500 in 2002.

Gulf Gate

Peter Drozda sold his home at 2452 Breakwater Circle to Gloria Vila, of Sarasota, for $290,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,215 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $250,000 in 2014.

The Landings South

Jack and Judith Bloch, of Longboat Key, sold their Unit 105 condominium at 5285 Heron Way to Terrance Doyle, trustee, of Sarasota, for $288,500. Built in 1986, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,588 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $140,000 in 1986.



Daniel Rencher III, of Mobile, Ala., sold the Unit 201 condominium at 5251 Heron Way to Sharon Cook, of Sarasota, for $270,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,775 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $219,000 in 2012.

Ashley Oaks

Frank and Myriam Damelio sold their home at 3201 Woodberry Lane to Ronald Jones and Madelaine Gray, of Sarasota, for $265,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,569 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $52,000 in 1998.

South Gate Manor

Joseph Cohen, of Greenwich, Conn., sold the home at 2727 Croton Ave. to Robert Coley, of Sarasota, for $239,000. Built in 1961, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,288 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2005.

Strathmore Riverside Villas

Karen Roy, of Palmetto, sold her Unit V-254 condominium at 2314 Riverbluff Parkway to Douglas Spencer and Marita Spencer, trustees, of Ft. Dodge, Iowa, for $235,000. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,312 square feet of living area.

Thompson

Corbino Properties LLC sold the home at 2380 Datura St. to Alyson Noune, of Sarasota, for $235,000. Built in 1957, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,630 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $142,000 in 2011.

Golden Acres

CON2444 LLC sold the home at 5942 Olive Ave. to Karly Harmon and Dino Soto, of Sarasota, for $224,800. Built in 1962, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,506 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $126,300 in June.

Central Park

Larry Lutz, of San Francisco, sold the Unit 722 condominium at 850 S. Tamiami Trail to Jennifer and William Prinkey, of Sarasota, for $215,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $200,000 in 2014.

South Side Park

Helen Burdine, of Bradenton, sold her home at 2735 Grove Place to ML Property Projects LLC for $200,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,300 square feet of living area.

SIESTA KEY

Siesta Dunes Beach

Robert and Nancy Cole, trustees, sold the Unit 208 condominium at 6234 Midnight Pass Road to Midnight Pass LLC for $815,000. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,105 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $770,000 in 2008.

Sarasota Beach

Constance Zacker, of Sarasota, sold her home at 534 Canal Road to Peter Kindrachuk & Associates LLC for $799,000. Built in 2006, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 2,622 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $185,000 in 1995.

Sarasota Surf and Racquet Club

Eileen Jones sold her Unit 405 condominium at 5920 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Angela Walker, of Sunbury, Ohio, for $756,300. Built in 1971, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,454 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $545,000 in 2013.

Jamaica Royale

Christine and Helmut Adam, of Milwaukee, sold their Unit 64 condominium at 5830 Midnight Pass Road to Peter Kindrachuk & Associates LLC for $685,000. Built in 1967, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,194 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $720,000 in 2004.

Whispering Sands

John and June Fecko, of Mars, Pa., sold their Unit V-15 condominium at 132 Whispering Sands Circle to Paul and Juleen Henderson, of Rochester, Ind., for $530,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,834 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $650,000 in 2006.

Siesta’s Bayside

Dale Defreitas and Francesca Drago, of Ontario, Canada, sold their home at 735 Birdsong Lane to Linda Stickler, of Sarasota, for $520,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,840 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $350,000 in 2014.

Gulf and Bay Club

Kevin Muir, of Birmingham, Mich., sold his Unit 410 condominium at 5790 Midnight Pass Road to Joseph and Katherine Matusz, trustees, of Dearborn Heights, Mich., for $506,700. Built in 1979, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,335 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $109,000 in 1979.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Y.M. Konstantinou, trustee, sold the Unit PH32 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Michael and Teena Gilloffo, of Aurora, Ill., for $415,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,165 square feet of living area.

Excelsior Beach to Bay

Joyce Yelnick, trustee, sold the Unit 106 condominium at 6263 Midnight Pass Road to Larry and Robin Young, of Des Moines, Iowa, for $381,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,498 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $117,000 in 1989.

Coral Shores

Robert and Dian Maycan, of Park Ridge, Ill., sold their Unit 328 condominium at to Sunset Landings LLC and Coral Shores Investments LLC for $206,000. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 725 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $113,000 in 1999.

PALMER RANCH

Isles of Sarasota

Bonnie Cairns, of Ontario, Canada, sold the home at 5962 Roseto Place to John and Giuseppa Varone and Giuseppe R. and Monica Varone, of Ontario, Canada, for $425,000. Built in 2009, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $383,900 in 2009.

Savannah at Turtle Rock

Carolyn Wright, of Covington, Ky., sold her home at 5017 Hanging Moss Lane to Philip and Ellen Chaput, of Sarasota, fro $425,000. Built in 1998, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,119 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $263,700 in 1999.

Marbella

Olga Spivak and Walter Spivak sold their home at 4147 Via Mirada to Belinda and Jacques Bernard, of Vienna, Va., for $380,000. Built in 1991, it has five bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 3,101 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,400 in 1991.

Villagewalk

Ann Poser, of Peachtree City, Ga., sold her home at 7734 Uliva Way to Beverly Fertig, trustee, of Sarasota, for $370,000. Built in 2005, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,008 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $512,900 in 2006.



Valerie McCormick Woodger, trustee, and Michael Bentley, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5514 Modena Place to Michael Berger, of Pittsburgh, for $358,000. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,693 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $275,000 in 2014.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

John and Coleen Marie Kelly, of Milford, Pa., sold their home at 9667 Knightsbridge Circle to John Williams and Ann Williams, trustees, of Sarasota, for $355,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,655 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $330,000 in 2005.

Turtle Rock

Stanley Kissel, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 5109 Treesdale Court to Ricardo and Beatriz Menendez, of Sarasota, for $317,500. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,825 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $172,100 in 1997.

Arielle on Palmer Ranch

Floyd and Diane Smiley, of Osprey, sold their Unit 1506 condominium at 4478 Streamside Court to Norman and Linda Russo, of Barnegat, N.J., for $237,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,554 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,000 in 2010.

NOKOMIS

Mission Estates

Robert and Charlene DeMoss, of Nokomis, sold their home at 2358 Sonoma Drive to Scott and Tricia Burry, of Bigfork, Mont., for $394,500. Built in 1999, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,966 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $260,000 in 2012.

Sorrento East

Lisa Jodwalis, of Nokomis, sold her home at 469 Rubens Drive to Aziz Khoshnood and Sitarih Jehani, of Nokomis, for $300,000. Built in 1978, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,904 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $163,500 in 2010.



Bank of New York Mellon, trustee, sold the home at 316 Le Nain Drive to Pensco Trust Co. Custodian FBO Kent A. Pope, IRA for $208,000. Built in 1978, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,582 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $122,500 in 2000.

Sorrento Inlet

Joel Schemmel, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 721 condominium at 721 Sorrento Inlet to Winston and Marsha Byrd, of Nokomis, for $200,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,485 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $235,000 in 2004.