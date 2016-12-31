Top Story — October: Cardinal Mooney volleyball player's Senior Night is made unforgettable

Seven days after the ten-year anniversary of her father’s death, Cardinal Mooney volleyball’s Annie Shaw walked onto the court for her Senior Night celebration.

In the months prior, she had told her mother, Laurie Shaw, that she was worried about this night. She didn’t want to be the only senior not accompanied by a father. Laurie Shaw went into action. She was not going to let her daughter feel alone.

Annie Shaw’s father, Chris Shaw, spent 18 years in the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, working the last eight as a narcotics detective. He was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2005 and fought it for 18 months before passing away on Oct. 3, 2006. He was beloved by his peers, whom he considered less his coworkers and more his “blue family.” It was that blue family Laurie Shaw turned to when she wanted to surprise her daughter.

Before the Senior Night game against North Port, there was an official presentation of colors. Then, during senior introductions, members of the Sheriff’s Office lined the path to the court on either side, dressed in full uniform. Laurie Shaw and the school also made T-shirts in Chris Shaw’s honor. The front of the shirt reads “His courage is our strength,” while the back features his badge, number 609. The home crowd was a sea of them. Annie Shaw was surrounded by people who love both her and her father.

Chris Shaw's badge number was displayed all over Cardinal Mooney volleyball's Senior Night, including on balloons and T-shirts.

When it was Shaw’s turn to walk and she saw the surprise waiting for her, her face exuded a stream of emotions in a matter of seconds. Anxiety at first, before she had time to take in the scene. Then shock, followed by joy, along with a few tears.

“When I walked out, my mom was like, ‘there’s so many people here for you,’” Shaw said. “I said, ‘Really, like family?’ and she said, ‘Family and a lot of special people.’ Then I saw the T-shirts. I broke down when I realized what was happening. It was so special, and I’m so grateful for all the people who made this happen.

“I’m just overwhelmed with love and happiness.”

Laurie Shaw made sure to check with the families of the other five Cougar seniors before putting the spotlight on Annie. They didn’t mind at all. They were happy to have a full gym of support on Senior Night, and knew it would make Annie happy.

“All six of the seniors are best friends,” Annie Shaw said. We’ve been best friends since freshman year. It’s such a special bond. We’re not just a bunch of seniors playing volleyball together. We’ve grown up together.”

Once introductions were done, and teammates and coaches had given loving speeches to the departing players, it was time for the National Anthem. As the American flag was proudly displayed at center court, the gym fell silent. After a few moments, a chorus of voices from the crowd sang the Anthem a capella. It was impossible to avoid goosebumps. I don’t know quite how to describe it, but there was something in the air at Cardinal Mooney. A warm presence. The universe was not going to let the Cougars lose. Not on that night. They won 3-0, with Shaw and the rest of the senior class leading the way. After the game, the senior class jumped for joy, hugged and cried together. It was a night they’ll always remember, and I imagine I will as well.

“I always have this feeling when I play that he’s watching me,” Annie Shaw said. “But tonight was just… especially when I looked over at the corner where everyone was. I could feel him. The sense of his spirit was definitely with me. I love him so much, and I miss him more than anything. I just hope that I’m making him proud down here.”

Annie, I think it’s safe to say that you are.