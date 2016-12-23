Top Story — February: Sarasota Ballet releases Managing Director Mary Anne Servian

The Sarasota Ballet announced today the release of Mary Anne Servian from her role as the company's managing director.

Citing rapid growth under Director Iain Webb, who joined the company in 2007, Board of Directors Chairwoman Hillary Steele says the decision was rooted in a desire to fill the role with a managing director with more performing-arts related experience.

"There's been so much rapid growth, and it's time for management with performing-arts experience to take us to the next level," she says. "There's been no impropriety. She wrote a letter to the staff wishing us all well. It's absolutely been amicable."

Steele says the decision has been a topic of discussion for the last few weeks and that board members are in the process of developing an intermediate plan and a committee to conduct a nationwide search fill the position.

Servian says she sees the decision as the culmination of months of unidentifiable tension between her and Webb, and that in recent weeks, it became clear to her that she was no longer wanted in the position. Although she's disappointed, she says she's optimistic about the future.

"I've had a stellar career," she says. "I think once the dust settles, I'll be ready to come back into the nonprofit sector and really make a mark, which I feel I've done at the ballet. When I got here, we had a skeletal staff — we've grown from 25 to 58 employees; our budget has grown from $2.4 million to $6.7 million. Looking back, I think I've accomplished a lot, and I'm proud of that."

Servian began working with the Sarasota Ballet in 2010 as the company's business manager, before being promoted in 2011 to managing director, a position in which she oversaw areas including finance, development, human resources, sales and marketing and outreach. Servian is also known for her career in local politics, having served as a Sarasota City commissioner, vice mayor and mayor, as well as other business, political and philanthropic endeavors.

"I really enjoy the nonprofit sector," she says. "I like helping the community in which we live. I'm passionate about health and human services and mental health issues, and I'm looking forward to lending my experience to others."