Top Story — August: Michael’s On East expands in Selby Gardens

The main banquet hall at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is undergoing renovations and will be renamed Michael’s On the Bay at Selby Gardens.



The venue hosts events such as the annual Mother’s Day brunch and Wine, Dine & Pine, as well as numerous private functions and weddings throughout the year. The 4,800-square-foot venue will take advantage of the bayfront views from the property.



“We could not be more excited about the plans Phil Mancini and Michael Klauber have put forth,” said Jennifer Rominiecki, president and CEO of Selby Gardens. “The transformation will complete a versatile set of indoor and outdoor event spaces, solidifying Selby Gardens as the premier waterfront event and dining destination in the region.”



This marks the latest in the partnership between Selby Gardens and Michael’s On East, which became the exclusive food service partner in December and provides event catering on the property and operates the cafe in the Selby House.



Michael’s On East owners and business partners Klauber and Mancini are funding the project. Renovations include a new catering kitchen to accommodate 350 guests.



“Our multifaceted and award-winning large-scale operation is uniquely positioned to reinvigorate the Gardens’ event operations and taking it to new heights,” Klauber said in a release. “Philip and I have been dreaming about developing a unique waterfront venue in downtown Sarasota for years and can’t imagine a more perfect partner than Selby Gardens.”



The venue is currently closed for the renovations, which are scheduled to be complete by Oct. 1.