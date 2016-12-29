Top Story — August: Explosions rock Sandpiper Inn on Longboat Key

At least 20 firefighters battled a blaze at the Sandpiper Inn Sunday night, after wiring likely sparked a fire in storage sheds on the property, said Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi.

One of the five-foot-by-six-foot sheds contained two propane tanks, which exploded during the fire. Longboat Key Fire Rescue, with assistance from the Manatee and Sarasota counties’ fire departments, contained the flames within 15 minutes.

“It appears it was electrical in nature,” Dezzi said. “We think it had something to do with an extension cord, and it sparked and caused the fire.”

Sandpiper Inn owner Harold Cullison said he was inside when the fire started, then rushed to the scene when a renter alerted him to the situation.

“When I came out it was already going pretty good,” he said.

The storage units contained excess supplies for the property, including dishes, towels and linens, as well as paddles, rusted bicycles, coolers and an old toaster. A wood fence, which was also destroyed, surrounded the containers, as well as dead, dry bird of paradise plants.

“I don’t know what was producing all the flames,” Cullison said. “But, because all the storage containers disappeared, I think they were probably the source.”

The Sandpiper Inn was evacuated during the incident, and there were no injuries. The fire caused about $5,000 in damage, Dezzi said.

Cullison said he’s thankful the fire remained contained in the fenced storage area, and that the destroyed items weren’t necessities.

“It was scary while it was going on, but it was lucky because theres not that much that we’ll end up replacing,” he said.