The actor behind the character Pee-wee Herman continues to highlight his youth in Sarasota on the late night talk show circuit.

On Thursday, Paul Reubens sat down with Conan host Conan O'Brien and discussed growing up in the winter headquarters of the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

“We took a walk around the block one day and heard one of these explosions and saw a man sailing through the air between two houses,” Reubens said while describing the family of human cannonballs who lived in his neighborhood.

Reubens recently discussed Sarasota in an in-depth feature in the New York Times, which also featured former Mayor Lou Ann Palmer. He said the local culture has inspired his work.

“I could have been a tightrope walker,” Reubens said to O'Brien.