Time to fly for Lakewood Ranch pop singer

Half the crowd at Truman's in Lakewood Ranch locked their focus on singer Ilana Armida as she performed several smooth rhythm and blues numbers that put her enormous talent on display.

The other half were simply having a wondering tavern time on a Friday night, oblivious a rising star might be in the house. The din of beer-driven conversation was in direct competition with Armida's vocals.

Such has been life in Manatee County for Mill Creek's Armida, who is about to change her environment.

"Bradenton isn't ideal for pop music," said Armida, who is flying to Los Angeles with a one-way ticket on Jan. 17.

Armida's manager, Los Angeles resident Matt Smith, convinced Armida if she wants to chase her dream of being a star, it's time to find out where she stands.

Smith and Armida are convinced she can land bigger show venues that will showcase her ability. "I am itching to perform my new music," she said. "I will be looking right away to get a band together there."

At 24, the Lakewood Ranch High School graduate knows it is the right time to find out where she stands in the industry.

"I feel like I am so close," she said. "I need that one big break for exposure to the next level."

She has visited Los Angeles several times so it isn't completely new to her and she said she has been wanting to live there anyway. "It is most important for me to get my music heard by as many people as possible," she said. "But I am not putting a time frame on it."

Her mother and father, Mill Creek's Kim and Thomas Simone, are a little nervous about their daughter living on the other side of the country, but they both are pleased their daughter is chasing her destiny.

"I am super anxious," Armida said. "This has been a long time coming and I am finally pulling the trigger. It's hard, though, because I have so many family members and friends here. My parents have been my publicity managers and creative advisors so this is going to be a big change for me, a really big change."

Armida's debut EP "Iridescent Flower Child," is due for release Friday, Jan. 13, through her own record label, Eastpark Entertainment. It is a seven-track EP she hopes showcases her R&B melodies and soulful pop vocals. Already released tracks on the EP, which was recorded in Bradenton, include "Pretend" and "Still Down For You."

She worked on her EP with producer Josh Holiday and mixing engineer Scott Orsini with help from her fellow Florida Atlantic Commercial Music Business graduates Lee Ackred, Mylon Shamble and John Frasca.

East County residents can help her cause by calling their favorite radio station and requesting to hear her songs. If she gets air time, she believes things will fall into place.

"You never know who is listening," she said.

To check out Armida's videos or recordings, go to ilanaarmida.com.