Three Things: Snowbird Special

Chances are they’re packing already — that influx of winter visitors for

whom Sarasota is a second home. In fact, we may well be the second-home capital of the country. Everything on the snowbird’s wish list is here: beaches, boating, golf, culture, fine dining, and all of them in a beautiful setting that’s the perfect size and scale. And the second homes themselves come in all styles and price ranges. It’s never too early to plan, so let’s take a look at three properties currently on the market that would make sensational places to spend the winter.

The Downtown Scene

1863 Prospect St.

For the winter resident who wants the downtown lifestyle of art and culture, here’s a charming 1929 cottage that has been beautifully updated into a vintage tropical retreat. The home, with its original wood floors, has three bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. There’s a gourmet kitchen complete with a professional Themidor gas range, and a master suite with a large bath and walk-in closet. Best of all is the outdoor living area, with a free form saltwater pool and cabana, all discretely enclosed by lush tropical vegetation.

Priced at $779,000. For more information, call Victoria Stultz, of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty, at 387-5676.

Great for Golf

7706 Palm Aire Lane

For the serious golfer, it’s hard to beat a villa overlooking both the golf course and the water, and this Palm Aire beauty offers both. Just remodeled, it boasts a new and very high-end kitchen, plus beautiful new baths. The floors are hardwood and porcelain tile. You’ll find three bedrooms and two baths in 1,872 square feet, so visitors can fit in easily. The Palm Aire clubhouse (membership optional) is just steps away, with dining, tennis courts and social activities. The UTC Mall is nearby and downtown is a 20-minute drive.

Priced at $332,500. For more information, call Nancy Eilerson, of ReMax Alliance, at 376-6404.

Longboat Luxury

655 Longboat Club Road,

Unit 17B

For the affluent snowbird who wants the very best, here’s a classic Longboat Key apartment right on the beach. It’s big (3,139 square feet) and luxurious, with spectacular views in all directions. Special features include a private elevator, 10-foot ceilings, two terraces and the tasteful contemporary furniture is included. Located behind the gates of the Longboat Key Club in the prestigious Regent Place complex, it has a host of resort style amenities, including a beachfront pool and spa and a fully equipped fitness center.

Priced at $3.3 million. For more information, call Jenifer Schwell, of Michael Saunders & Co., at 780-0968.