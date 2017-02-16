Three things about condo living

The two-bedroom, two-bath condo is the bread and butter of Sarasota real estate. We have so many of them, and with good reason. They’re perfect for retired couples and part-time residents. And full timers like them too — with little maintenance to worry about and pleasant — sometimes spectacular — settings, the “2/2” makes an ideal home. There is just enough space for comfortable living, and your community’s recreational amenities usually provide swimming, tennis, and often golf. Let’s take a look at three 2/2’s on the market to get an idea of their infinite variety.

Longboat Deluxe

2105 Gulf of Mexico Drive #3105

This 2,234-square-foot apartment is about as elaborate as a 2/2 can get. Originally three bedrooms — it can be converted back — it also has an extra half bath. But what sets it apart is the meticulous renovation and the unique setting. On the ground floor, yet elevated for a spectacular gulf view, there’s a wraparound terrace and a private walk-down to the beach. Inside, everything is sleek and modern, and the well-chosen furnishings are included. The complex, Sunset Beach, is set on six beachfront acres and has a convenient location toward the south end of the key.

Priced at $1.79 million. For information, call Barbara Ackerman of Coldwell Banker at 780-6045.

The Price is Right

5176 Marsh Field Lane #87

You can actually get a nice 2/2 for less than $150,000. A good place to start looking is The Meadows, one of the area’s first golf course communities. This Heronmere unit (built in 1981) is more than 1,300 square feet and has been partially updated. The view from the living room and screened porch is particularly pleasant, out to the golf course and beyond. You don’t have to join the Meadows Country Club, but it has superior facilities, with three 18-hole courses, tennis and social activities. Owners are allowed one small pet, and there is covered parking.

Priced at $149,000. For more information call Mackenzie Longueuil of Michael Saunders & Co. at 961-4023.

Both Beachy and Urban

1 Ben Franklin Drive # 65

Sophisticated St. Armands offers beachfront living and a great walkable environment of restaurants and upscale shopping. Here’s a unit in the landmark building that stands at the gateway to Lido Beach. It’s been remodeled with high-end features, including porcelain tile in the living area and an open plan. There’s a view from the large balcony eastward to Bird Key and the city skyline. The unit totals 1,389 square feet, with a large master suite and many custom built-ins. This is about as close as you can get to downtown and still be on the beach.

Priced at $659,000. For information, call Keith and Sharon Whitfield of Premier Sotheby’s at 302-4256.