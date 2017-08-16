Three things

Half a million dollars is a great price point in Sarasota real estate. In just about any part of town you can find a comfortable, substantial home with a considerable amount of style.

True, direct waterfront will mean a smaller condo and the ultra-lavish gated communities will be a challenge, but otherwise you will have your choice of spacious, well-designed homes new enough to have all the features buyers are looking for these days. Let’s explore three properties priced right around the $500,000 mark.

Living at the Ranch

6601 Pebble Beach Way

A nice view of the lake highlights this four-bedroom, two-bath home in Lakewood Ranch. Formerly a model, the property was renovated recently with many upgraded features. The open living area is light and bright, with high vaulted ceilings and cool ceramic tile floors. It overlooks a caged and heated swimming pool with spa and waterfall feature and an adjacent outdoor living area. Each bedroom has hardwood flooring, and the elaborate master bath features a claw foot tub, dual vanities and a chandelier.

Priced at $494,900. For more information call Rachel D. McCoy of Sarabay Real Estate at 813-245-2858.

In the Heart of Things

1685 Laurel St. #2

Downtown has much to offer in this price range, and they’re not all in high-rises. Here’s a town house in Laurel Park that’s a short walk to all the new restaurants and shopping. It faces a pretty courtyard with a large swimming pool. On the lower level you’ll find a spacious great room with up-to-date kitchen and dining area. A stairway leads to the second floor, where there are three bedrooms and three baths, plus a loft area that can be used as an office. A skylight brightens the space.

Priced at $499,000. For more information call Betsy Sublett of Coldwell Banker at 366-8070.

Prestancia Panache

8032 Via Fiore

This free-standing three-bedroom villa located behind the gates of Prestancia has a smart, sophisticated look that is complemented by lots of tropical amenities. The lap pool is bordered by a sunny lanai that offers seating and dining areas. Indoors, the living area features wood flooring and vaulted ceilings. There’s a large eat-in kitchen, and the master suite has his and hers closets and a bath with a jetted tub and walk-in shower. Membership at the TPC Prestancia Golf Club is optional.

Priced at $499,000. For more information call Joel Schemmel of Premier Sotheby’s at 587-4894.