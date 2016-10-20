Three Things

Big families require big houses. But they need more than space. A family home should radiate security and safety. It’s a refuge but also a place to stretch a child’s imagination and build family memories. And of course it should have playmates nearby and lots of places to play and read. In retiree-rich Sarasota, the perfect family home can be hard to find. But here are three choices currently on the market where any kid would love to grow up.

Fun on the Key

1267 Oyster Key Drive

Here’s a large home toward the south end of Siesta Key that has just about everything for an adventurous family that likes the outdoors. In addition to a beautiful pool, there’s a lake, a community dock that’s steps away, and large porches and verandas. You’ll also find a giant playroom on the third floor, plus a home theater for rainy days. The home has five bedrooms — one could be used as a den — and the garage has parking for five cars, with a large door that will admit a boat.

Priced at $2.1 million. For more information call Tom Cail of ReMax Alliance at 780-2245.

Room to Roam

3709 Beneva Oaks Way

Set on an acre of land in a gated community right in the middle of town, this five-bedroom, 6,206-square-foot home is elegant

and family-friendly at the same time. For the grown-ups, there’s a dramatic living room with a soaring wood ceiling and a marble-clad fireplace. And for the kids, not one, but two informal family rooms. The outdoor living area includes a pool and spa, covered and uncovered terraces, and a lawn for soccer games and such.

Priced at $1,459,000. For more information call Barbara Ackerman of Coldwell Banker at 780-6045.

Living at the Ranch

6815 Bay Hill Drive

You don’t have to spend a million to get a large family home in Sarasota County. Here’s a five-bedroom, three-bath home in Lakewood Ranch for half that price, and it has all the things kids are hoping for, including a pool and a nature preserve out back to explore. Located in the community of Gleneagles, it’s close to great schools and all the kid-friendly activities for which Lakewood Ranch is famous. Mom and dad will appreciate the master suite with two walk-in closets and a bath with dual sinks and a garden tub.

Priced at $500,000. For more information call Marcia Frost of Michael Saunders and Co. at 812-8493.