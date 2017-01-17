Three injured, one killed in suspected DUI

A Lakewood Ranch man died Monday night in a three-car accident at the intersection of State Road 70 and Braden Run.

A Florida Highway Patrol reports 47-year-old William Aker, of Lakewood Ranch, died from the accident at 5:08 p.m., after a 2016 Nissan Frontier struck his 2013 Honda. The driver and a passenger of a third vehicle, Michael and Mary Molloy, of Lakewood Ranch, suffered minor injuries, and the driver of the Frontier, Brian Banks, 53, of Myakka City, suffered serious injuries.

Banks and the Molloys were transported to Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

Charges against Banks are pending.

“The investigators on scene believe it was alcohol related,” FHP spokesman Kenny Watson said. “That investigation is still ongoing.”

The report states Banks and Aker were driving westbound on State Road 70 in the middle lane, approaching the intersection with Braden Run, with Aker ahead. As Banks approached, he failed to adjust his speed and, as a result, the front left of his vehicle struck the rear of Aker’s vehicle.

The collision pushed Aker’s Honda across the westbound lane of State Road 70. Michael Molloy was driving his 2016 Ford F-350 eastbound on State Road in the left lane, when Aker’s vehicle came across the median landing with its roof and right side crashing into the Molloy’s truck, the report states.