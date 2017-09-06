This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Sept. 7

THURSDAY, SEPT. 7

Art After 5

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15

Call 358-3180.

Explore The Ringling's exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Tickets required.

‘Wiley and the Hairy Man’

7 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$20; $12 for students

Call 488-1115.

In this musical, a young boy overcomes his fears and boosts his confidence. Runs through Sept. 17.

Yoga Under the Stars

8 p.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

Free

Call 954-8688.

Mandeville Beer Garden hosts this weekly outdoor yoga event, led by instructor Susan Levin. Beer and food discounts available to participants.

Ringling Underground

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15 for adults; $5 for children younger than 17; and free for members and children 5 and younger

Call 359-5700.

This monthly arts and music series returns with performances by Firstworld, a Miami-based lo-fi project, Fr33dback, an electronic act from Tampa and Brother Brother, a Sarasota indie-folk duo.





The Independents, Surfin Dead, Long Lost Enemies, Invasive Natives

9 p.m. at Kellys Live at Sarasota Sky Bar,1927 Ringling Blvd.

$10

Call 210-3274.

The Independents celebrate 25 years of making music alongside The Surfin Dead, Long Lost Enemies and Invasive Natives.

Ari and the Alibis

9:30 p.m. at The Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

$10

Call 366-5969.

Ari and the Alibis, a five-piece jazz funk and soul fusion band performs its high-energy act at Gator Club.

FRIDAY, SEPT. 8

Old School Anniversary Party

5 p.m. at Old School Bar and Grill, 1991 Main St.

Free

Call 363-7744.

Old School Bar and Grill celebrates four years of live music and cold drinks. Join the celebration, which includes several DJs, raffles, prizes and drink specials.

Ellis Paul

6 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$15

Call 545-5635.

Singer/songwriter Ellis Paul, known for his storytelling abilities, performs at Fogartyville.

Tony Bennett

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$97 to $142

Call 953-3368.

Tony Bennett, winner of 19 Grammy Awards, returns to the Van Wezel to sing signature songs, including “Steppin’ Out With My Baby” and “I Left My Heart In San Francisco.”

SATURDAY, SEPT. 9

Taste of Downtown

1 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$65; $75 at the door

Call 366-8450, Ext. 402.

This fourth annual event features downtown restaurants showcasing specialty dishes paired with fine wines, beers and custom cocktails. Proceeds benefit the Sarasota Youth Opera, which will perform during the event.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 10

Pig Roast

Noon at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

JDub's hosts a pig roast, featuring two whole pigs. For $5, guests can enjoy a plate of pork and two sides. Proceeds will benefit the Sarasota Firefighters Benevolent Fund.



TUESDAY, SEPT. 12

Rooster Rally for Ryan with Memphis Rub Band

5 p.m. at The Blue Rooster,1525 Fourth St.

Free

Call 388-7539.

The Memphis Rub Band performs at this fundraising event for Ryan Wear, who was recently struck by a car in a hit-and-run. Donations encouraged.

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 13

'Roar! The Music of the 1920s and Beyond​'

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$34

Call 366-9000.

Carole J. Bufford performs classics from the jazz songbook made famous by the likes of Bessie Smith, Louis Armstrong, Helen Morgan, Ruth Etting, Al Jolson and more. Runs through Sept. 24.

'and back again​'

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$25

Call 321-1397.

Moving Ethos Dance presents a new work, directed by Leah Verier-Dunn, which portrays the electric nature of relationships, highlighting the patterns that develop in romantic choices. Runs through Sept. 16.