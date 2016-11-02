This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 3

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

Celebrity Bartender Battle

5:30 p.m. at Louies Modern, 1289 N. Palm Ave.

Free

Call 552-9688.

Sarasota's movers and shaker will pick up muddlers and shakers to battle it out in a competition to raise the most donations and tips for JoshProvides, an epilepsy assistance nonprofit.

G2H2

5:30 p.m. at Cafe Amici Sarasota,1371 Main St.

$10

Call 951-6896.

​G2H2, a monthly LGBTQ happy hour event, continues with hor d'oeuvres, extended happy hour pricing, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.





Jon Lovitz

7 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$35

Call 925-3869.

Emmy nominated comedian Jon Lovitz has appeared on “Saturday Night Live” and in movies including "Big," "A League of Their Own and "High School High." As one of the few successful actors-turned stand-up comedians, Lovitz will bring his act to Sarasota through Saturday.

Ringling Underground

8 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15; $5 for children ages 6 to 17 and free for members

Call 359-5700.

The Ringling's monthly music and arts series continues, featuring live music by Miami-based retro-tropical indie band Sigh Kicks; Millionyoung, the stage name of South Florida synth-driven performer, Mike Diaz; and Sarasota-based Human Like Toys. The evening features a cash bar and taco and quesadilla stations.





FRIDAY, NOV. 4

Dane Tilghman Exhibition

5:30 p.m. at Blank Slate Gallery, 538 S. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 312-5700.

Dane Tilghman presents new works from his Americana, Jazz/Blues and Sports series of African American paintings. A portion of the proceeds will benefit West Coast Black Theatre Troupe.

Jon Stickley Trio

8 p.m. at WSLR 96.5 Community Radio, 525 Kumquat Court

$12

Call 894-6469.

The genre-bending Jon Stickley Trio melds gypsy jazz, bluegrass and hip-hop in an acoustic performance that's earned praise by Acoustic Guitar Magazine.

Masterworks I: 'The Rite Music'

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 77 N. Tamiami Trail

$33

Call 953-3434.

Concertmaster Daniel Jordan leads audiences through Mendelssohn's Violin Concerto in E Minor and Stravinsky's "Rite of Spring," a piece of music so groundbreaking it caused a riot at its premiere. Runs through Sunday.

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

InspireSarasota! Festival

9:30 a.m. at Five Points Park

Free

Call 365-5118.

Join the Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County for a celebration of arts and culture, featuring performances, exhibits and more.

November Open House Wine Tasting

2 p.m. at Michael's Wine Cellar, 1283 S. Tamiami Trail

$10

Call 955-2675.

Michael’s Wine Cellar hosts this monthly open house featuring the opportunity to taste dozens of international wines.

The Great Pumpkin Pie Bake-Off

3 p.m. at Mr. Beerys, 2645 Mall Drive

$5 for the tasting

Call 343-2854.

Nothing says fall like pumpkin pie. Head down to Mr. Beery's to get in the spirit, whether you're cooking or just tasting. A panel of local judges will award prizes for first, second and third place, as well as a People's Choice award.





WOB Reggae Festival

3 p.m. at World of Beer Main Street, 1888 Main St.

$10 to $60

Call 343-2856.

World of Beer hosts an outdoor reggae festival in support of the local Alzheimer’s Association. Bands include Jah Movement,

Summer Survivors, I-Ruption Movement, Nostaljah and D.J. Steel.

Da Capo Chamber Players

8 p.m. at New College of Florida, 5800 Bay Shore Road

$15

Call 487-5000.

New Music New College presents Da Capo Chamber Players: "Pierrot Lunaire," featuring flute, clarinet, violin, cello and piano with a vocalist.

Parmalee

9:30 p.m. at White Buffalo Saloon, 5377 McIntosh Road

$17 in advance; $20 at the door

Call 927-6655.

Nashville-based country band Parmalee bring their act to the White Buffalo Saloon.

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

Brunch and Brews

10:30 a.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

$35; limited seats

Chef Craig Chasky and Out and About Coffee host this breakfast event, which includes a 750ml bottle of Imperial Breakfast Cow with coffee, two beers, including a beermosa, and brunch. Chow down on brioche French toast, slabbed bacon, veggie omelettes and blueberry cobbler.



Fall Opera Showcase

1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$10 to $40

Call 328-1300.

This concert will feature Sarasota Opera's fall season artists performing some of opera's favorite arias and ensembles with piano accompaniment.

'Viva España!'

4 p.m. at Siesta Key Chapel, 4615 Gleason Ave.

$30

Call 387-6046.

Gloria Musicae and featured soloists Jonathan Godfrey, Jenny Kim-Godfrey and Nicole Smith evoke the soul of the gypsy with this program, dedicated to Latin-American rhythms, music and poetry.

MONDAY, NOV. 7

Beyond the Rainbow

6:30 p.m. at Michael's On East, 1212 S. East Ave.

$100

Call 366-0007.

This drag show, which features cocktails and light bites, benefits Community AIDS Network's emergency relief fund.

Tapas and Taps

7 p.m. at Darwin Brewing Co., 803 17th Ave. W., Bradenton

$29

Call 747-1970.

Tapas and Taps features local chefs and brewers teaming up to experiment with flavors and push the boundaries of beer pairings.

This month's collaboration features three tapas courses from Shakespeare's Craft Beer and Gasrropub, paired with as many Darwin Brewing Co. beers. Receive unlimited pours of that night's selected taps throughout the event.





'Don Pasquale'

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$19 to $135

Call 328-1300.

The Sarasota Opera kicks off its season with Italian composer Gaetno Donizetti's comedic opera in three acts, "Don Pasquale." The work, regarded as marking the end of the 19th century comedic opera period, tells the story of Don Pasquale, who wants to produce an heir of his own to cut his nephew Ernesto out of his inheritance. Unwilling to allow the scheme to foil his plans for love and happiness, Ernesto devises a plot to make everyone happy.

TUESDAY, NOV. 8

Studio 32 Launch Party

6 p.m. at Music Compound, 1751 Cattlemen Road

Free

Call 379-9100.

Music Compound celebrates the opening of its new event venue with complimentary food and drink.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

'Million Dollar Quartet'

8 p.m. at the Gompertz Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$29

Call 366-9000.

It was one of the most famous jam sessions in rock ’n’ roll history. This Tony Award-winning musical takes you behind the scenes of the legendary collaboration between Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Carl Perkins in the iconic Sun Studios in Memphis. The session may have happened by pure chance, but the collaboration is considered a seminal moment in rock history.