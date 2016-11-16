This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Nov. 17

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

Grace Howl: 'Together and Apart'

5:30 p.m. at Alfstad& Contemporary, 1419 5th St.

Free

Call 366-6400.

What better way to understand the works of two of America's most iconic artists tend to read their love letters? Grace Howl's installation immerses viewers in an expanse of love letters written by Georgia O'Keeffe and Alfred Stieglitz. Although they were married, the couple spent most of their relationship on opposite sides of the country, corresponding through handwritten letters. Be surrounded by their letters as well as we creations of their bedrooms, where they were written. Show runs through Jan. 13.

Chamber 5: 'Poignant Piano'

5:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$35

Call 953-3434.

Sarasota Orchestra presents this chamber concert, which includes a violin and piano sonata, a viola and cello duet and a piano quartet.

Fall Dance Performance

7 p.m. At Booker High VPA, 3201 N. Orange Ave.

$16.25

Call 355-2967.

This provocative dance performance tackles social issues, as experienced by the performing students. The show also examines boundaries of ballet with contemporary expressions of the classical form. Melissa Lodhi, Courtney Smith-Inzalaco and Erika Hand choreograph with guest choreographer Mia Redding.

Andrew Norelli

7 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$15 to $19

Call 925-3869.

Norelli has appeared on late night shows including those of David Letterman, Craig Ferguson and Jimmy Kimmel and is known for his charisma and sharp material. Runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

RJ Howson and The Strangeways

6 p.m. at the Five O'Clock CLub, 1930 Hillview St.

Free

Call 366-5555.

RJ Howson kicks off the evening with happy hour specials, followed by The Strangeways, who play original ska, reggae and dancehall music.

Cuban Salsa Yoga

7 p.m. at Pineapple Yoga Studio, 517 S. Pineapple Ave.

$25 in advance; $30 at the door

Call 210-3739.

Every third Friday, Pineapple Yoga Studio offers a change of pace from your traditional yoga class. The 75-minute class features live Cuban music by Renesito Avich. Afterward, enjoy grilled latin bites and wine.

'Bernstein, Tchaikovsky and Brahms'

7:30 p.m. at The Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice

$15 to $19

Call 207-8822.

The Venice Symphony presents this concert, which features world-renowned violinist Joseph Swensen.

Balanchine, Ashton and Tudor

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$30 to $110

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet presents a program consisting of three ballets: "Apollo," by George Balanchine, "Sinfonietta," by Sir Frederick Ashton and "Gala Performance" by Antony Tudor.

John McEuen

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$23

Call 545-5635.

John McEuen, founding member of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, brings guitar, banjo, fiddle and mandolin music to Sarasota, including band favorites and the stories behind them.

Mannheim Steamroller

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

Call 953-3368.

This Christmas performance by Grammy Award-winner Chip Davis has been a holiday tradition for more 30 years. Now see the spectacle live in Sarasota.

The Coolinary Grand Opening

9 p.m. at The Coolinary, 1359 Main St.

Free

Call 312-4773.

Celebrate the grand opening of one of downtown Sarasota's newest restaurants. Party features food, drink and DJ 2 Short and DJ Fluid.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

Sarasota Fall Fine Arts Festival

10 a.m. at Gulfstream Avenue, downtown Sarasota

Free

Visit Paragonartevents.com.

This fourth annual festival features art created by more than 100 artisans from across the country in mediums including painting, photography, sculpture, metalwork, digital art, jewelry, glass, ceramics, woodworking and more. Continues Sunday at 11 a.m.

Rosemary Indie Market

10 a.m. at Canned Ham Vintage, 1435 7th St.

Free

Call 313-1280.

Canned Ham Vintage presents the first in its monthly indie market series, featuring booths by local artists, farmers, entertainers, crafters, vintage enthusiasts and more. Shop, enjoy live music and grab a bite from a local food truck.

'Let's Lindy on the Lawn' Jazz Festival

11 a.m. at Historic Spanish Point, 337 N. Tamiami Trail, Osprey

$40 to $250

Call 966-5214.

Put on your dancing shoes for this throwback jazz party, featuring music by Michael Arenella and his Dreamland Orchestra. Arenella is the founder of the Jazz Age Lawn Party on Governor's Island in New York. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1920s styles while they dance to the music, sip champagne and sample food from onsite vendors. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best dancers.

Anne Patterson: 'Airidescence'

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Alfstad& Contemporary

Free

Call 366-6400.

This exhibition by Anne Patterson features a combination of abstract watercolor paintings, hanging ribbon sculptures and wire installations that transform the gallery into a multi-sensory glimpse into Patterson’s integration of art and music. Patterson, who experiences synesthesia, sees color and shapes when she hears sound — a phenomenon she explores through her art.



‘The Velveteen Rabbit’

11 a.m. at the Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre,

$20 for a four-show subscription

Info: Call 366-9000.

Nov. 19, 26 and Dec. 23

Kicking off Florida Studio Theatre's inaugural Children's Theater series is this timeless tale of a toy rabbit that longs to become real. Designed to spark audiences' imaginations, the shows sees the actors and their simple props transform a variety of fantastical items.

The Players Follies Play Reading Festival

8 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$12

Call 365-2494.

The Players Follies group performs new short plays in a readers-theater format. This year's theme is "The Fabric of Our Lives." Continues Sunday at 2 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

The Wild World Art Exhibition

5 p.m. at WSLR 96.5 Community Radio, 525 Kumquat Court

$10; $5 with canned good

Call 894-6469.

Art, Rhymes and Beer takes presents this event, which benefits All Faiths Food Bank and features works by artists including Matt McAllister, Sean Snapp, Richie Brasil, Ha Pham, Luther Rosebaro, Danielle Blakely and Karen Arango. The art will be on display for five weeks, and the opening reception is hosted by Cellus, featuring music by DJ Galati, Cliz and The ClockMen, Summer Survivors, Ryanito and Ocean Symphony. Food by BulGoGi, Chef Craig B Chasky and PizzaSRQ.

Karaoke Night

8 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Show off your pipes at this karaoke night, which takes place the first and third Sunday of each month. Belt out your favorite tunes while sipping on your favorite local craft beers.

TUESDAY, NOV. 22

Green Bench Gobble Gobble

6 p.m. at Mr. Beery's, 2645 Mall Drive

Free; bring an appetizer or side dish

Call 343-2854.

Celebrate Thanksgiving Mr. Beery's-style with a potluck party. Green Bench Brewing Co. will supplying beer; Beery's will bring the turkey; attendees are asked to bring an appetizer, dessert or side dish. RSVP requested.



WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

Friendsgiving Turkey Fry

6 p.m. at Big Top Brewing Co., 6111 B Porter Way

Free

Call 371-2939.

Big Top Brewing Co. hosts this third annual turkey fry, featuring music, turkey, side dishes and a special beer release.

Have Gun, Will Travel and Hymn for Her

8 p.m. at Aces Live Music Bradenton, 4343 Palma Sola Blvd., Bradenton

$10 in advance; $13 at the door

Call 795-3886.

Get in the Thanksgiving spirit with Americana indie-folk rockers Have Gun, Will Travel and psychedelic blues crooners Hymn for Her.