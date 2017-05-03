This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, May 4

THURSDAY, MAY 4

10-Minute Play Festival

7:30 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$25 per day

Call 799-7224.

Eight original plays compete for best play, plus a bonus screening of the winning play from Theatre Odyssey’s 2016 10-Minute Play Festival. Runs through Sunday.

‘Fences’

8 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W., Venice

$27; $17 for students; $5 for children

Call 488-1115.

August Wilson’s Tony-, Drama Desk- and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Fences,” is among the playwright’s most famous dramas. The play, recently adapted for the silver screen featuring Denzel Washington, tells the story of a former baseball player in the Negro Leagues who clashes with his wife and football-player son when his past comes back to haunt him. Runs through May 21.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

Circo de Mayo

6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street

Free

Call 355-9335.

The Circus Arts Conservatory and Sailor Circus celebrates Cinco de Mayo with a free block party, filled with festive food and live music. Drink and novelty proceeds will benefit Sailor Circus students’ expenses to participate and perform this summer in the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C.

Chris Kattan

7 and 9:30 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$27

Call 925-3869.

Well known for his work on “Saturday Night Live” from 1995 to 2003, Chris Kattan performs through Saturday at McCurdy’s. Kattan is best known for his recurring SNL characters, including Mango, Mr. Peepers and his sketch adapted for the film “A Night at the Roxbury.”

Conservatory Spring Concert

7:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$30 to $50

Call 359-0099.

The Sarasota Ballet Margaret Barbieri Conservatory, a full-time, pre-professional program designed to prepare 11- to 18-year-old students for a performing career in classical ballet, presents its spring showcase to highlight the students’ talents.

SATURDAY, MAY 6

Venice Seafood and Music Festival

10 a.m. at Centennial Park, 200 W. Venice Ave., Venice

Free

Call 487-8061.

The inaugural Venice Seafood and Music Festival features fresh food, prepared on-site by local restaurants and food purveyors and live music by area bands in the genres of R&B, jazz, rock, reggae and Caribbean. Continues Sunday.

Big Top Brewing Three-Year Anniversary

Noon at Big Top Brewing Co., 611 B Porter Way

Free

Call 371-2939.

Big Top Brewing Co. partners with the Circus Arts Conservatory to celebrate three years of operation with this two-day festival featuring entertainment, including Blake Wallenda walking the high wire, food and, of course, craft beer. Continues Sunday.

Dance: The Next Generation End-Of-Year Performance

1 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$15

Call 359-0099.

Dance: The Next Generation, an education component of The Sarasota Ballet, provides the opportunity for at-risk students to participate in a 10-year, full-scholarship program in dance, instilling self-discipline and academic success.

Derby Day

3 p.m. at Jack Dusty, 1111 Ritz Carlton Dr.

Fre

Call 309-2266.

Celebrating the 143rd Kentucky Derby in style. Grab a mint julep and watch the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Jungle Jam

5:30 p.m. at Big Cat Habitat and Gulf Coast Sanctuary, 7101 Palmer Blvd.

$25

Call 371-6377.

Big Cat Habitat hosts this fundraiser with live music, a silent auction, photo opportunities, food, wine and beer.

FST Improv

8:30 p.m. at the Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$12 to $15

Call 366-9000.

Inject some humor into your weekend with this laugh-out-loud performance from FST Improv.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

Food Truck Rally

Noon at Mr. Beery's, 2645 Mall Drive

Free

Call 343-2854.

Mr. Beery’s hosts this regular food truck rally, featuring craft micro brews and local food vendors. This month’s lineup includes Mouthole BBQ, Busted Chef, Canopy Road Market and more.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

Best of Whiskey Obsession

6:30 p.m. at Michael's Wine Cellar, 1283 S. Tamiami Trail

$25

Call 955-2675.

Turner Moore, creator of the Whiskey Obsession Festival, returns to Michael's On East to feature stand-out spirits from this year's event, which includes a special tasting and hors d’oeuvres. Reservations recommended.