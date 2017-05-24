This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, May 25

THURSDAY, MAY 25

Exhibition Opening

5 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 365-2032.

Art Center Sarasota opens its latest exhibit, featuring art in all four galleries. Exhibits include "The Third Entity" by Amy Ernst and Amy Ragus, two artists who work primarily in collage; "MASHterpieces," a collaborative exhibit with Goodwill Manasota featuring 10 local businesses; "Nocturnal Melodies," a multimedia group exhibition featuring Nathan Freda, Sooky Kim, Yanuary Narravo and Cheryl Webber, curated by Sarah Viviana Valdez and "Unlimited Potential," a members only, all-media exhibit juried by Joseph Melancon. Runs through June 30.



Sarasota Music Half Marathon Beer Run Series

6 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Sarasota Music Half Marathon hosts a series of 5k beer runs at local hotspots that include live music, free registration, raffles, swag and more.

FRIDAY, MAY 26

Ken Miller

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$15 to $19

Call 925-3869.

Ken Miller, a U.S. Army veteran, has become known across the South for his unbelievable stories and in-your-face delivery. Miller was voted Florida’s Funniest Comedian ahead of 100 other comics. Les McCurdy even voted for him. Performs through Sunday.

SATURDAY, MAY 27

Sarasota Cuban Ballet School End of Year Performance

7 p.m. at Booker High School, 3201 N. Orange Ave.

$25; $15 for ages 18 and younger; $30 at the door

Call 365-8400.

Watch the our students of the Sarasota Cuban Ballet School perform in their annual year-end performance, and enjoy choreography by staff.





Hydramatic

9 p.m. at the Five O'Clock Club, 1930 Hillview St.

$5

Call 366-5555.

Fill your weekly funk quota with the Hydramatic, an ecclectic, danceable local four-piece band that counts Al Green, Led Zeppelin, D'Angelo and Earth, Wind and Fire among its influences.

SUNDAY, MAY 28

HD at the Opera House: The Royal Ballet in 'Jewels'

1:30 p.m. at The Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

See the Royal Ballet perform George Balanchine's revered ballet, "Jewels," which uses three gem stones to explore an array of musical and dance styles.The ballet includes music by Fauré, Stravinsky and Tchaikovsky.

Memorial Day Concert

4 p.m. St. James Methodist Church, 2049 N. Honore Ave.

$20

Call 928-0296.

The Jacobites and The First Brass perform their 12th annual Memorial Day Concert, which includes The First Brass, The Jacobites, RHS Highland Dancers and vocalist Sharon Scott. Alison Dietz, a Sarasota native and University of Florida graduate, will be the emcee.

A Night in Cuba

7 p.m. at The Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

Free

Call 366-5969.

LDG Productions presents an evening of Cuban culture and entertainment, with Cuban guitarist Renesito Avich and his band, Details.

Idina Menzel

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$116 to $186

Call 953-3368.

Tony Award-winning actress, singer and songwriter Idina Menzel, known for originating the role of Maureen Johnson in the Broadway musical "Rent," performs in Sarasota.

Reggae Sunday

9 p.m. at Beach Club Siesta Key, 5151 Ocean Blvd.

Free

Call 349-6311.

Summer Survivors takes the stage to crank out reggae tunes fused with psychedelia, ska and punk, to help you chill out and embrace the island lifestyle.





MONDAY, MAY 29

Sound Stage Soirée No. 9

7 p.m. at The Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

Free

Call 366-5969.

The Ringling College/Semkhor Sound Stage Soireè series, featuring local artists to celebrate the Ringling Semkhor Soundstage, continues with live original music by local bands.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 31

George Worthmore

$10

Call 388-7539.

Celebrate Sarasota's own veteran blues guitar virtuoso George Worthmore's induction into the NY Blues Hall of Fame as a Master Blues Artist. Worthmore performs with his new band, featuring Nat Langsdon on guitar and Buck Stevens on acoustic bass.