This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, May 11

THURSDAY, MAY 11

'Hope Will Never Be Silent'

7 p.m. at Pineapple Yoga Studio and Event Space, 517 S. Pineapple Ave.

Free

Call 210-3739.

This year's Harvey Milk Festival art exhibit features artists promoting equality and the values for which Harvey Milk, one of America's first openly gay politicians, stood. Featured art includes Seattle-based artist Jono Vaughan's "Project 42," Japan-based artist and Ringling College alumna Chalice Mitchell’s “Gaining Muscle,” L.J. Roberts' short film “Inflamed,” sculptor Irene Garibay's “Covered in Insides,” poetry and performance by Miami-based artist Marie Whitman, performances by Luckner Bruno and works by young artists.

‘Evolving/Revolving’

7:30 p.m. at the Jane B. Cook Theater, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$15 to $49

Call 359-0099.

Sarasota Contemporary Dance remembers young choreographers whose works have graced its stage with re-staged favorites, such as Gerri Houlihan's "Every Little Movement" done to Mendelssohn and Rolando Cabrera's "Three Accents" and works by Sarah Caldabaugh, Crystal Edwards and Erin Fletcher. Runs through Sunday.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

The Modern Show

Friday and Saturday at various locations

Prices vary

Visit cfasrq.org.

Center for Architecture Sarasota turns back the clock with its two-day celebration of 20th century art and décor. Events include a featured home tour, a sketch class, the Modern Party, the "Hard Hat Exhibit," a show and sale and gallery talks.





Outdoor Pops: Hits and Home Runs

8 p.m. at Ed Smith Stadium, 2700 12th St.

$15

Call 953-3434.

Join the Sarasota Orchestra for its annual anticipated Outdoor Pops concert at the Baltimore Orioles' Ed Smith Stadium, featuring American Idol season 14 runner-up Clark Beckham. Grab a hot dog and popcorn and enjoy the Orchestra in the outfield. Evening features winning Pops selections, vocals by fan favorites and a fireworks display. Continues Saturday.

Motown in May

10 p.m. at Growler's Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Dance to Motown themed music with a DJ spinning vinyl — and plenty of craft beer.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

'The Dragon vs the Hiccups'

11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$10

Call 366-9000.

This anthology of award-winning short plays highlights writing from Elementary school students, as performed by a cast of professional actors.

Open House and Dance Recital

Noon at Allegro Music Academy, 241 Whitfield Ave.

Free

Call 358-8511.

Allegro Music Academy hosts an open house and dance recital.

Harvey Milk Festival

2 p.m. at Five Points Park, downtown Sarasota

Free

Visit Harveymilkfestival.org.

Harvey Milk Festival returns to downtown Sarasota for its eighth year with an 11-band concert in Five Points Park. This year's lineup includes the Lesa Silvermore Band, TGTG, Tiger Fawn, Wordsmith, Sarah and the Safe Word, keynote speaker Steven Romeo, FayRoy, ESS SEE, Astralis, Vita and the Woolf, Ki:Theory and Magic Sword.





Got Talent Show

6 p.m. at Music Compound, 1751 Cattlemen Road

$5 to $15

Call 379-9100.

Music Compound hosts this live talent show, featuring 18 finalist singers and six runner-ups.

‘Vaudeville’s Dead!’

8 p.m. at The Starlite Room, 1001 Cocoanut Ave.

$15

Call 702-5613.

Plump Sisters Productions, a musical comedy drag queen dinner show, revives its first show, “Vaudeville’s Dead!” The raucous production runs through May 21.

FST Improv

8:30 p.m. at the Bowne’s Lab Theatre, Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$12 to $15

Call 366-9000.

FST Improv hosts its regular laugh-a-minute show, where audiences never know what's coming next.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

‘Hot ’n’ Cole: A Cole Porter Celebration’

3 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$45

Call 306-1202.

Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota presents singer Maria Wirries and her colleagues from Penn State University’s Musical Theatre program in this revue dedicated to the music of Cole Porter. With fresh, contemporary arrangements of classics such as "Night and Day," "At Long Last Love," "In the Still of the Night" and "It’s Too Darn Hot," the show is a must-see.

MONDAY, MAY 15

Ringling by the Bay

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$15

Call 358-3180.

Enjoy the sunset at The Ringling's Bolger Campiello with dancing and live music by Vertigo. Food and beverage will be available for purchase on the bayfront.

TUESDAY, MAY 16

‘Once On This Island, A Musical’

7 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W.

$24; $14 for students; $11 for children

Call 488-1115.

Tony Award-winning songwriting team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty ("Seussical," "Ragtime") return with the Olivier Award-winning "Once On This Island." This Caribbean adaptation of “The Little Mermaid” unfolds onstage at Venice Theatre.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

Pop-Up Exhibition II

5 p.m. at Art Center Sarasota, 707 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 365-2032.

Art Center Sarasota's pop-up exhibition series features art by Booker VPA students, “One Mind,” organized by Sy Schimberg, a junior at Pine View High School and “All About the Scrim,” an exhibition of photographs created by students studying location lighting with Tom Winchester at Ringling College of Art and Design. Opening reception is 5 p.m. Wednesday.



Chagall Nights: Perlman Music Program/Suncoast

6 p.m. at Marie Selby Botanical Gardens, 811 S. Palm Ave.

$50; $40 for members

Call 366-5731.

Experience "Marc Chagall, Flowers, and the French Riviera: The Color of Dreams" at night along with food, drinks and a concert featuring alumni from the prestigious youth orchestral program.

Cheese 101

7 p.m. at Artisan Cheese Co., 1310 Main St.

$50

Call 951-7860.

Artisan Cheese Co. takes guests through more than eight cheeses and two wines.

Tim Wilkins

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$15 to $19

Call 925-3869.

Tim Wilkins, a 20-year veteran stand-up comedian, TV and radio personality, speaker and writer, has performed at Radio City Music Hall, been seen nationally on HBO, ESPN2, Fox Sports and more. Now see his act at McCurdy's.