This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, June 1

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

Art After 5

5 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401Bay Shore Road

$15

Call 358-3180.

Explore The Ringling's exhibition galleries and the Circus Museum. Tickets required.

The 22nd Annual Loveland Show: ‘Las Vegas … Under the Neon Lights’

7 p.m. at Venice Theatre, 140 Tampa Ave. W.

$20

Call 488-1115.

What happens in Venice ... stays in Venice. Venice Theatre and the Loveland Center have been partnering for 20 years to provide adults with developmental disabilities the chance to grow and learn through theatre study. Loveland students, under the direction of professional staff and with help from community volunteers, rehearse all season to present this full-scale musical. This year, the Loveland Players present a vegas-themed production.

Rob Little

7 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$15 to $19

Call 925-3869.

Rob Little has been named Comedian of the Year by Maxim Magazine, performed on Comedy Central and is a regular performer on Best Damn Sports Show Period. Now see his act in Sarasota through Sunday.

Peep Show

8 p.m. at The Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

$20

Call 366-5969.

Black Diamond Burlesque presents a risqué, parlor-style show in an intimate setting — the "brothel" upstairs at The Gator Club.

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

Doughnuts and Beer

11 a.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

There's a national day for everything these days. But hey, if there are free doughnuts involved, count us in. JDub's Brewing Co. is giving away free mini doughnuts by Create Bakery and Gifts in celebration of National Doughnut Day with the purchase of your first beer. The brewery is also tapping a few special releases, including Breakfast Cow coffee imperial porter and Hazelnut Breakfast Cow.





Music on Main: Smokey Sessions Band

6 p.m. at Lakewood Ranch Main Street

Free

Call 907-6000.

Smokey Sessions band takes the stage at Lakewood Ranch's monthly live music showcase.

Studio Year-End Showcase

7 p.m. at The Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$12

Call 365-2494.

Featuring students from The Players Studio, enjoy songs, dance and acting scenes.

‘Naming True’

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 2nd St.

$29; $20 under age 40; $5 for students

Call 321-1397.

Playwright Natalie Symons, who acted in Urbanite’s “Reborning,” returns with the world premiere of her play, directed by Daniel Kelly. “Naming True” follows Amy, a transgender teen from Seattle who finds herself in a Florida motel room with Nell, a dying woman from the streets of Detroit. Together, they plan to publish Nell’s memoirs. Runs through July 2

‘Burt and Me’

8 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre, Gompertz Theatre

$39

Call 366-9000.

Separated high school sweethearts Joe and Lacey reunite years later, and Joe has an elaborate scheme to win her back. Runs through June 18

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

FST Improv

7:30 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre Bowne’s Lab Theatre

$15

Call 366-9000.

Inject some humor into your weekend with this laugh-out-loud performance from FST Improv.

YPG Throwback Gala

8 p.m. at Gold Coast Eagle Distributing, 7051 Wireless Court

$75; $50 for members

Call 556-4038.

The Sarasota Young Professionals a special gala with a throwback theme — dress in the cocktail attire from your favorite decade. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, dancing and prizes for best dressed.

Sarasota Lady Arm Wrestlers: Grudge Match

8 p.m. at Groweler's Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

$10

Call 487-7373.

The Sarasota Lady Arm Wrestlers put their muscles where their mouths are to raise money for ALSO Youth. Place bets on your favorite wrestlers all for a good cause.



SUNDAY, JUNE 4

Tom Wallin Memorial Reef Benefit

Noon at Walt's Fish Market Restaurant and Chickee Bar, 4144 S. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call

This annual event raises money for reef balls dropped at M-2, a site in the gulf off the coast of Sarasota. This year's event includes live music, auctions, all-you-can-eat seafood buffets, raffles, drink specials, games and more.



HD at the Opera House Presents ‘The Marriage of Figaro’ by W.A. Mozart

1:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$20

Call 328-1300.

La Scala Theatre presents a new production of Mozart’s beloved "Le nozze di Figaro" directed by up-and-coming director Frederic Wake-Walker, with Franz Welser-Moest at the podium.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

Steve Arvey Jazz Sessions

7 p.m. at WSLR 96.5 Community Radio, 525 Kumquat Court

$5

Call 894-6469.

Steve Arvey plays guitar and sings and Bill Buchman plays piano. Arvey's style is rooted in Chicago blues and Buchman has performed his music internationally and has played New Orleans jazz, swing, boogie woogie and modern contemporary and latin jazz and blues.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

Backlot BBQ

6 p.m. at Florida Studio Theatre, 1241 N. Palm Ave.

$100

Call 366-9000.

Florida Studio Theater's finger-licking-good fundraiser returns for its second year, featuring music by the Manatee River Bluegrass Band, smoked barbecue by Nancy Krohngold, owner of Nancy’s BBQ, favorite artists and new performers, to raise money in support of FST’s summer programming and operations.



WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

‘Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea’

7 p.m. at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$15 to $54

Call 351-8000.

Take a plunge into the pages of Jules Verne's classic science fiction story and get swept away in this dazzling multisensory experience. Runs through July 1.