This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 5

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

G2H2

5:30 p.m. at Brasa & Pisco, 8347 Lockwood Ridge Road

$10

Call 951-6896.

​G2H2, a monthly LGBTQ happy hour event, continues with hor d'oeuvres, extended happy hour pricing, a 50/50 raffle and door prizes.

PMP Celebration Concert

5:30 p.m. at the Sarasota Opera House, 61 N. Pineapple Ave.

$40 to $80

Visit PMPSuncoast.org.

Two weeks of intensive musical training and development by the Perlman Music Program Sarasota Winter Residency students culminates in this 13th annual concert. Internationally acclaimed violinist and conductor Itzhak Perlman leads the PMP String Orchestra onstage at the Sarasota Opera House, and Patrick Romano will lead the PMP Chorus.

‘Little Shop of Horrors’

7:30 p.m. at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton

$27 to $30

Call 748-5875.

Manatee Players presents its rendition of this dark humor musical about a meek flower shop assistant Seymour, who is in love with his co-worker Audrey, and his mysterious plant, which feeds on human flesh and blood. Runs through Jan. 22

Open-Mic Night

8 p.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

Free

Call 955-2739.

Step onstage and try out some new material in front of a live audience. Open to musicians, comedians and spoken-word artists. Takes place each first and third Thursday of the month.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

One Year Anniversary

7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the Clever Cup Coffee Shop, 6530 Gateway Ave.

Free

Call 447-8383.

The Clever Cup celebrates its one year anniversary with specials on coffee, treats and merch, as well as live music, poetry and a LuLaRoe pop-up.



Justin Layman

8 p.m. at Libby's L-Bar, 1917 S. Osprey Ave.

Free

Call 487-7300.

Local singer/songwriter Justin Layman combines folk, rock and R&B.

Masterworks 3: Beethoven and Brahms

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

$33

Call 953-3434.

This masterworks concert by the Sarasota Orchestra features two of the biggest names in classical music on the same program. Beethoven’s genius is on display in his Piano Concerto No. 3, performed by internationally renowned pianist Yulianna Avdeeva.

SATURDAY JAN. 7

Sarasota Visual Artists Studios

11 a.m. at various locations

Free

Visit facebook.com/sarasotavisualartistsstudios.

Consisting of 10 local visual artists, Sarasota Visual Artists Studios opens the artists' studios to the public each month, from January through April. The diverse group of artists, consisting of Duncan Chamberlain, Joseph Melancon, Bill Buchman, Andrea Dasha Reich, Jack Dowd, Elena De La Ville, Jorge Blanco, Vicky Randall, Tim Jaeger and Tom Stephens, hopes to offer the community a behind-the-scenes look at the creative process. A previous article incorrectly listed the event as occuring each Saturday. The open-studios series takes place each first Saturday of the month through April.

Art and a Movie: ‘Mississippi Masala’

1:30 p.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$5; free for members

Call 359-5700.

Enjoy art at the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art, followed by a screening of the movie "Missippi Masala."

Compton and Newberry

8 p.m. at WSLR 96.5 Community Radio, 525 Kumquat Court

$15 in advance; $20 at the door

Call 894-6469.

Mandolin master Mike Compton and veteran banjoist/guitarist Joe Newberry pay homage to musicians including The Monroe Brothers, Robert Johnson and The Carter Family. Grammy and IBMA award winner Compton has toured with John Hartford and Elvis Costello, was part of the "Oh Brother Where Art Thou?" cast, and is a founding member of the Nashville Bluegrass Band.

Fancy Rat, Marianna Nowottny and The Beat Down

10 p.m. at Growlers Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Local bands Fancy Rat, The Beat Down and Marianna Nowottny ring in the new year with this concert.

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

Busted Brunch

11:30 a.m. at Mr. Beery's, 2645 Mall Drive

$9 per entrée

Call 343-2854.

Busted Chef presents its regular craft-beer brunch, serving up unique menu items paired with craft beer.

A Celebration of Two Worlds

4 p.m. at the The Ritz Carlton, 1111 Ritz Carlton Drive

$500

Call 225-6510.

Enjoy an elegant evening of opera, ballet and fine dining at the Sarasota Opera House and The Ritz Carlton. Featuring performances by internationally renowned mezzo soprano Frederica von Stade, composer and pianist Jake Heggie, American Ballet Theatre principals Marcelo Gomes, Gillian Murphy and Daniil Simkin and a special performance by The Sarasota Ballet of Ricardo Graziano's "In a State of Weightlessness." Dinner and champagne reception follows.

MONDAY, JAN. 9

Mini-Concert and Lecture Series: Joseph Shields, Classical Guitarist

7:30 p.m. at the Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St.

Free

Call 362-2991.

GuitarSarasota presents a concert and mini lecture by Joseph Shields, a guitarist and composer.



TUESDAY, JAN. 10

Dine With the Cast and Crew of ‘The Great Society’

4:45 p.m. at the Asolo Mezzanine, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$5

Call 504-4729.

Asolo Repertory Theatre Guild presents this opportunity to dine with the cast and crew of "The Great Society."

‘Sister Act’

8 p.m. at Venice Theatre

$34

Call 488-1115.

Runs through Feb. 5

Catch the area premiere of this production of "Sister Act," based on the movie starring Whoopi Goldberg.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

Original Showcase

9 p.m. at the Gator Club, 1490 Main St.

Free

Call 366-5969.

Moxie Producitons presents an evening of live music, featuring performances by Pathos, Pathos, from Orlando, DieAlps!, from Tampa, and Eduardo Correa, from Sarasota.

