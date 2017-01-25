This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 26

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Lunch, Look and Listen: 'Kittens on the Keys'

11 a.m. at Michael's On East, 1212 S. East Ave.

$45

Call 306-1202.

Artist Series Concerts presents this performance, featuring classics by piano duo Lee Dougherty Ross and Joseph Holt.

Contemporary Glass Weekend Opening Reception: Glass Artist Kathleen Mulcahy and Ron Desmett

5:30 p.m. at Alfstad& Contemporary, 1419 5th St.

Free

Call 366-6400.

Sarasota Contemporary Glass Weekend kicks off with this reception featuring works by Kathleeb Mulcahy, whose glass art explores themes of cold, sparkling water, and the final works of her late husband, Ron Desmett, who blew glass into hollowed tree trunks of rotting walnut trees. The weekend-long event features tours, lectures and trips, running through Sunday.



Missy Raines and the New Hip

7 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$10 to $12

Call 545-5635.

Bluegrass artist Missy Raines is known for her smokey alto voice and rich, layered bass grooves. She performs accompanied by guitar, mandolin and percussion.





An Evening For Healthy Start

7 p.m. at Sarasota Architectural Salvage, 1093 Central Ave.

$30 in advance; $40 at the door

Call 373-7070.

This party, which benefits the Healthy Start Coalition of Sarasota, features live music by Passerine, food from local restaurants, beer, wine and a signature cocktail, a raffle and more. After-party takes place at 9:30 p.m. at The Starlite Room.



Billy Crystal

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$156 to $166

Call 953-3368.

Tony and Emmy Award-winning comedian, actor, producer, writer and director Billy Crystal offers an intimate evening featuring conversation, film clips and his observations on life.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Suncoast Blues Festival

6 p.m. at Sarasota County Fairgrounds, 3000 Ringling Blvd.

$15 to $60

Call 758-7585.

Enjoy two days of blues music at this annual festival.





Robert Kelly

7 and 9:30 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$23

Call 925-3869.

Robert Kelly, a fixture on Comedy Central, as well on television series including "Louie" and "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll." Performs through Sunday.

'Ashton, Graziano and Tuckett'

7:30 p.m. at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail

$35 to $110

Call 359-0099.

Sir Frederick Ashton’s series of waltzes was created in 1947 — and lost until its revival in 1986. See the Sarasota Ballet perform the piece onstage, celebrating the swooning score by Ravel. Resident choreographer Ricardo Graziano presents the return of his popular 2014 ballet, “Before Night Falls,” and Will Tuckett’s “Changing Light” will close the program. Runs through Monday.

Yarn

8 p.m. at Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court

$10

Call 894-6469.

Brooklyn-based Americana / alt-country band Yarn borrows equally from Gram Parsons, Jerry Garcia and the Rolling Stones.

'Ideation'

8 p.m. at Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St.

$28; $20 for younger than 40 and $5 for students

Call 321-1397.

Aaron Loeb’s darkly comic “Ideation” imagines the unthinkable: A fatal, highly contagious virus infects millions of people, who are quarantined and killed to keep the virus from spreading. These scenarios emerge from a group of sunny brainstormers around a conference table. Urbanite likes to take it to the edge. Black comedy takes it up a notch — and this is as dark as it gets. Runs through March 12.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

St. Armands Circle Art Festival

10 a.m. at St. Armands Circle

Free

Visit Artfestival.com

This annual festival features two days of jewelry, pottery, paintings and more from local, regional and national artists.

SaraSolo Festival

1 p.m. at Crocker Memorial Church, 1260 12th St.

$15

Call 400-2036.

Celebrate the art of the solo performer at this festival, which features performances in a variety of styles. Runs through Feb. 5.

Babyl

7 p.m. at Calusa Brewing, 5701 Derek Ave.

Free

Call 922-8150.

Babyl will perform its high-energy, melodic infectious music in the Calusa Brewing tasting room, and Hot Box'd Steamed Cheeseburgers will be on site selling burgers.

Mardi Gras Masquerade

9 p.m. at Growler's Pub, 2831 N. Tamiami Trail

Free

Call 487-7373.

Get in the Mardi Gras spirit with Chapter:Soul, a four-piece modern funk and soul band.



SUNDAY, JAN. 29

Brunch and Brews Breakfast Cow Bottle Release

10:30 a.m. at JDub's Brewing Co., 1215 Mango Ave.

$35

Call 955-2739.

Chow down on brunch and get a 750ml bottle of Breakfast Cow imperial milk chocolate porter, with coffee added. Food includes chicken and waffles, crepes, pub cheese and more.



Anniversary Food Truck Rally

Noon at Mr. Beery's, 2645 Mall Drive

Free

Call 343-2854.

Celebrate seven years of Mr. Beery's with food, live music, a cornhole tournament — and of course, beer.





Forks and Corks Grand Tasting

Noon at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

Call 365-2800.

It's time again for one of the most popular events of the year. Regularly selling out in record time, Forks and Corks' Grand Tasting is the ultimate destination for foodies and wine-lovers. More than 50 of the area's top restaurants and 80 international wineries will set up in the courtyard of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art.





Chamber Soirée 6: 'The Sinking of the Titanic'

4 and 7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

$35

Call 953-3434.

The Sarasota Orchestra presents this tribute to the music played by musicians aboard the Titanic as the ship tragically went down.

Paleface

6 p.m. at the Blue Rooster, 1525 Fourth St.

$5

Call 388-7539.

Prolific cult- hero Paleface, who came up playing with Daniel Johnston and was discovered by Danny Fields, of the Stooges, the Ramones and MC5, performs high-energy indie folk with his girlfriend and drummer Monica "Mo" Samalot.

MONDAY, JAN. 30

Glass: A Contemporary Musical Performance

7 p.m. at Alfstad& Contemporary, 1419 Fifth St.

$40

Call 366-6400.

Contemporary music collective, ensemblenewSRQ, performs musical works inspired by the glass art on display throughout the Contemporary Art Glass Weekend.



TUESDAY, JAN. 31

Conversation with Anne Patterson

10:30 a.m. at The Ringling, 5401 Bay Shore Road

$5; free for members

Call 359-5700.

Artist Anne Patterson talks about the inspiration for her interactive installation, "Pathless Woods." On display at The Ringling, the immersive work evokes the feeling of swimming through color and is inspired by Patterson's experience with synesthesia, a condition that blends the senses.

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

'Next Fall'

8 p.m. at The Players Centre For Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$18

Call 365-2494.

“Next Fall” portrays the ups and downs of an unlikely couple’s five-year modern romance with humor and honesty, asking tough questions about commitment, love and faith. Runs through Feb. 12.