This Week in Sarasota: Thursday, Jan. 12

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Meet the Artist: Grace Howl

5 p.m. at Alfstad& Contemporary, 1419 5th St.

Free

Call 366-6400.

Meet the Artist, Grace Howl, and walk through her immersive installation, "Together & Apart: Love Letters of O’Keeffe and Stieglitz," featuring love letters between Georgia O’Keeffe and Alfed Stieglitz lining the walls of rooms designed to represent their homes on opposite sides of the country.



Midleton and Jameson Whiskey Dinner

6 p.m. at Michael's Wine Cellar, 1283 S. Tamiami Trail

$150

Call 955-2675.

Perfect for the whiskey connoisseur, this whiskey dinner, which features only 16 seats, includes dinner, tastings and a bottle of Midleton Very Rare Whiskey to take home. Advanced reservations required.

Great Escapes 3: Timeless Tales

7:30 p.m. at Holley Hall, 709 N. Tamiami Trail

Tickets from $38

Call 953-4252.

Sarasota Orchestra presents an evening of selections from classic storybook tales, including "Sleeping Beauty," "Hansel and Gretel" and "Pinocchio," as well as scores from modern classics, such as "Harry Potter" and "Star Wars." Runs through Saturday.

‘13 The Musical’

7:30 p.m. at the Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 3rd Ave. W., Bradenton

$26

Call 748-5875.

Manatee Players presents this musical, which follows Evan Goldman as he approaches his 13th birthday. His excitement is tempered when everything seems to go wrong. Survive the plight of teenage life alongside Evan as he traverses the worlds of popularity, kisses and heartbreak. Runs through Jan. 29.

‘Sweet Charity’

7:30 p.m. at the Players Centre for Performing Arts, 838 N. Tamiami Trail

$25 to $30; $12 for students younger than 24

Call 365-2494.

Players Theatre presents the Tony Award-winning “Sweet Charity,” a quirky comedy about a taxi dancer named Charity Hope Valentine, ever on the search for love. Runs through Jan. 29.

‘The Piano Lesson’

8 p.m. at the Westcoast Black Theatre

$39.50; $22 for student and active military

Call 366-1505.

August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning "The Piano Lesson" tells the story of an impoverished Depression-era black family in the midst of an argument over an heirloom piano that their enslaved grandfather carved with figures representing their rich history. Do they honor their past and keep it? Or improve their situation by selling it? Runs through Feb. 18.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Café in the Park: Passerine

7 p.m. at Café in the Park, 2010 Adams Lane

Free

Call 361-3032.

Acoustic Americana folk band Passerine plays an evening under the stars at Café in the Park.

Tom Arnold

7 and 9:30 p.m. at McCurdy’s Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$30

Call 925-3869.

Tom Arnold, known for his work as a writer and executive producer for the sitcom "Roseanne," has also starred in his own HBO special and hosted on "Best Damn Sports Show Period" and CMT’s top-rated “My Big Redneck Family." Now, catch him onstage in Sarasota. Continues Saturday.

Jay Leno

8 p.m. at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall, 777 N. Tamiami Trail

$76 to $110

Call 953-3368.

Acclaimed late-night-show host, stand-up comedian, speaker and voice-over artist Jay Leno returns to Sarasota with opener Emily West, an "America’s Got Talent" finalist.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Party Booth

6 p.m. at Little Skull Photography, 2341 Porter Lake Dr.

Free

Call 378-3900.

Little Skull Photography is launching a new service, called Party Booth SRQ. The only problem? They don't have enough photos to show it off. Head to the studio, dressed for a night out to try the new open-air photo booth service and see your photo in a promotion.

Sarasota Winter Fine Art Festival

10 a.m. on Main Street downtown Sarasota, between Orange and Osprey avenues

Free

Collectors and enthusiasts will have plenty to peruse at this annual event, featuring a variety of works created by local, regional and national vendors. Continues Sunday.

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

Art For Dance

4:30 p.m. at Art Avenue, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail

$20 suggested donation

Call (440) 227-4592.

This art show, featuring Sorcha Augustine, Scylla Liscombe, Daniel Perales, Jack Shapiro and Nan Summers, will benefit Sarasota Contemporary Dance.



Black Diamond Burlesque's Greatest Hits

8 p.m. at McCurdy's Comedy Theatre, 1923 Ringling Blvd.

$35

Call 925-3869.

Black Diamond Burlesque revisits their best of the best performances, featuring special guest stars.

Zoe Lewis

8 p.m. at WSLR 96.5 Community Radio

$12 in advance; $15 at the door

Call 894-6469.

Zoe Lewis plays jazz, Latin grooves, swing, international folk and funk originals on a wide variety of instruments.

MONDAY, JAN. 16

Bottoms Up Yoga

6:30 p.m. at Mandeville Beer Garden, 428 N. Lemon Ave.

$10

Call 954-8688.

The Yoga Shack and Mandeville Beer Garden team up for a night of beer and yoga. Attend the yoga class, taught by The Yoga Shack co-owner Nikka Colorado, and stick around afterward for local Polpo Pizza Co., and beer and kombucha for purchase from Mandeville's selection.

Taste the Caribbean

7 p.m. at Baker & Wife, 2157 Siesta Dr.

$45

Call 960-1765.

Spice Pop Up Restaurant celebrates its new monthly home at Baker & Wife with this Caribbean-inspired, one-night-only menu, featuring modern takes on classic island dishes. Tickets include four courses and one free drink.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

Retro Video Game Night

7 p.m. at Calusa Brewing, 5701 Derek Ave.

Free

Call 922-8150.

Re-live your arcade glory days at Calusa’s new bracket-style retro video game tournament. The winner gets not only bragging rights, but also a free growler full of any beer on tap.